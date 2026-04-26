Billionaire Sudhir Pumps UGX 100 Million into Gen. Muhoozi’s Run for Hope as Kampala Big Names Storm Kololo

Billionaire Sudhir Pumps UGX 100 Million into Gen. Muhoozi’s “Run for Hope” as Kampala’s Big Names Turn Up at Kololo

KAMPALA — City tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia has injected UGX 100 million into Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s high-profile “Run for Hope” birthday charity event, adding fresh weight to what many now see as more than just a fitness and philanthropy campaign.

The event, held Sunday morning at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, marked Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd birthday under the theme “Run for Charity, Run for Hope,” drawing thousands of runners, political heavyweights, business elites, and social media influencers into one of the most visible public gatherings around the Chief of Defence Forces this year.

The UGX 100 million contribution was confirmed by Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Secretary General Hon. David Kabanda, who praised Sudhir alongside other major contributors including Abu Mukasa and State House for what he described as patriotism and commitment to national causes.

But Sudhir did not stop at writing a cheque.

The billionaire businessman, whose empire stretches across real estate, hospitality, banking, and education, showed up physically at Kololo in full running gear, joining the crowds in a move that quickly dominated social media timelines and political conversations.

Also spotted at the event were Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, who represented Gen. Muhoozi as chief guest, former IGP Kale Kayihura, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng, State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang, and Kyotera MP Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo.

Former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi’s mobilisation team led by Oscar Mutebi was also visible, having spent days distributing kits across Greater Masaka ahead of the run.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), several public figures and digital influencers amplified the event, with businessman Abu Mukasa, social commentator Edison Kirabira, and a section of pro-MK digital mobilisers sharing live updates, photos, and calls for participation throughout the morning.

The run itself was framed by organisers as a charity drive focused on Uganda’s healthcare challenges—medicine shortages, weak health infrastructure, and poor access to treatment—especially for vulnerable children and baby homes across the country. Proceeds from running kits and donations are expected to support underprivileged communities.

Yet beyond charity, the political symbolism was impossible to ignore.

Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday run increasingly looked like a soft-power show of loyalty around a man many view as a central figure in Uganda’s future political succession conversations.

Critics are already questioning the optics of a billionaire with extensive government-linked interests publicly pouring UGX 100 million into an event centered around the President’s son and potential political heir.

Sudhir’s business empire has long benefited from major state-linked opportunities, and for many observers, such high-profile philanthropy inevitably invites scrutiny about where charity ends and strategic political alignment begins.

PLU officials insist the event was purely about patriotism, service, and national unity.

But at Kololo, where branded kits, elite networking, security power players, and political symbolism all collided, many saw something much bigger than a birthday jog.

Watchdog Uganda will continue following how the raised funds are utilized—and whether the promised charity reaches ordinary Ugandans facing the healthcare crises cited by organisers, or whether “Run for Hope” becomes yet another elite stage for power projection dressed in running shoes.