Ssekandi Lauds Chinese Delegation as Talks Revive Push for Greater Masaka Industrial Transformation

The Office of former Vice President and Presidential Special Envoy on Political Affairs, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, has commended a visiting Chinese delegation for committing to strengthen investment ties aimed at reviving the Greater Masaka Consortium and Development Initiatives.

The delegation, led by Mr. Wu Xiuqiang, Deputy Director General of the Sichuan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and Chairman of the China-Africa Friendship Association, met Ssekandi at his Kampala Kingdom office to discuss strategic investment opportunities in the Greater Masaka region.

The six-member delegation also included Yao Chengwen, Fengi Yuanyi, Chen Liang, Li Hongquan, and Zhang Zingizhi, all from the Division of Exchange and Cooperation under the Sichuan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Ssekandi, who also serves as Presidential Envoy on Political Affairs, praised the visitors for honouring the invitation and reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Chinese investors in key development sectors.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome you to the Pearl of Africa—Uganda. On behalf of the government and people of Uganda, I extend our warmest welcome. Uganda and the People’s Republic of China enjoy a strong relationship built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision of development,” Ssekandi said.

He noted that earlier delays in engagement were largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic but described the renewed visit as a timely opportunity to accelerate economic collaboration.

Ssekandi emphasized that the revival of the Greater Masaka Consortium and Development Initiatives would focus on industrialisation, agriculture, and infrastructure development, anchored on existing investments such as the Masaka Industrial Park.

“Today I invited you to revive cooperation between China and the Greater Masaka Consortium. This includes development of the industrial park, glass manufacturing, solar energy projects, road networks, rice farming, food processing, fishing industries, and agro-processing factories,” he said.

He added that the initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for youth, expand agricultural markets, and strengthen vocational training in the region.

Mr. Oscar Mutebi, Ssekandi’s personal assistant, said the engagement reflects a long-term vision to transform Greater Masaka into a leading economic hub driven by international partnerships.

“This initiative is aimed at reviving the Greater Masaka Development Initiative to make the region economically vibrant again,” Mutebi said.

Mr. Wu Xiuqiang, speaking on behalf of the delegation, expressed readiness to deepen cooperation and support efforts to reactivate dormant development frameworks.

“We are committed to reviving the Greater Masaka Consortium and strengthening cooperation in agriculture and industrial development,” he said.

The Greater Masaka Development agenda builds on earlier government efforts, including the establishment of the Masaka Industrial Park on 960 acres in Bukakata Sub-county, commissioned in 2015 as part of Uganda’s industrialisation drive.

The project, implemented through a partnership with Chinese infrastructure firms, is expected to leverage the region’s natural advantages in agriculture, fisheries, energy, and transport connectivity to drive large-scale economic transformation.

Ssekandi’s office said the renewed engagement signals a fresh push to attract foreign investment into regional industrial clusters, with Greater Masaka positioned as a key economic corridor under Uganda’s long-term development strategy.