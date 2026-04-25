Ssekandi Rallies Ugandans to Join Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd Birthday Run

By Brian Mugenyi

Former Vice President and Presidential Special Envoy on Political Affairs, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, has called upon Ugandans—particularly residents of Rural Masaka District—to turn up in large numbers for Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 52nd birthday run scheduled for Sunday in Kampala.

Ssekandi said the charity run is not only meant to celebrate Gen. Muhoozi’s life and leadership, but also to promote unity, brotherhood, and support for vulnerable communities across the country.

The veteran politician made the remarks while appearing alongside his personal assistant Oscar Mutebi and Kyotera District MP and State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, during a mobilisation event held at the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) offices in Naguru, Kampala.

The leaders were received by PLU Secretary General Hon. David Kabanda, one of the chief mobilisers of the birthday run.

Ssekandi used the platform to reaffirm his full support for the event and encouraged Ugandans to embrace it as a national moment of patriotism and solidarity.

“I am privileged to announce that as the Office of the President led by Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi at Kampala Kingdom, we shall be part of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday run,” said Oscar Mutebi.

Mutebi, who also serves as Ssekandi’s personal assistant and State House private secretary, revealed that together with his senior political mentor, they had already purchased yellow sportswear branded with “MK at 52” and contributed financial support toward prizes for runners and event organisers.

He said the preparations are aimed at ensuring massive participation and a successful celebration.

Kasolo, who has consistently described Gen. Muhoozi as a close friend and patriotic leader, said the birthday run presents an opportunity for Ugandans to celebrate a leader whose commitment to the country continues to inspire many.

“We are participating in this charity run because Gen. Muhoozi is not only a friend but also a great leader whose service to Uganda deserves recognition,” Kasolo said.

The trio—Ssekandi, Mutebi, and Kasolo—have since appealed to the public to join them peacefully on Sunday and make the event memorable.

Supporters say Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd birthday run reflects values of patriotism, discipline, hard work, and compassion—principles they believe define his leadership as Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces.

Social commentator Edison Kirabira also urged Ugandans to participate, describing the run as a symbol of unity and national pride.

According to organisers, the event will also focus on charity initiatives aimed at supporting disadvantaged communities, making it more than just a birthday celebration.

For many of his supporters, Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday run has become a political and social statement—one that blends celebration with mobilisation, patriotism, and public service.