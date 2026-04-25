Ex VP Ssekandi, Grandson Oscar Mutebi Lead Rural Masaka Mobilisation for Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd Birthday Run

Former Vice President and Presidential Special Envoy on Political Affairs, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, has joined forces with his grandson, Oscar Mutebi, to mobilize support for Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 52nd birthday run slated for this Sunday in Kampala.

Ssekandi, a seasoned political elder and influential mobilizer within the NRM establishment, spearheaded the initiative to purchase thousands of sports jerseys for the birthday run. The jerseys were later distributed to residents across Rural Masaka District, particularly in Bukoto Central Constituency, by Mutebi on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Residents welcomed the gesture with excitement, describing it as a sign of recognition and inclusion.

“We are very excited to be thought about by our elder Mr. Ssekandi to participate in Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday run and the Office of the Presidency,” said Zaina Nakidde, the Mayor of Kyanamukaka Town Council.

Mutebi, who also serves as the Rural Masaka District NRM mobiliser and personal assistant to Ssekandi, intensified mobilization efforts by engaging youth leaders and local residents in a pre-run drive across the district ahead of the main event scheduled for Sunday, April 26, in Kampala.

While distributing jerseys and branded birthday banners, Mutebi urged residents to embrace the event not merely as a celebration of Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday, but as a show of patriotism, unity, and appreciation for government programs.

“We are not simply celebrating Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday. We are uniting as a force to show our love for him and to appreciate the government’s achievements since 1986,” Mutebi said during an interview.

Dressed in a white shirt branded with Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday message and portrait, Mutebi expressed confidence that this year’s run would leave a lasting impact and help people appreciate the significance of the event.

Earlier this week, Ssekandi joined other senior leaders, including Kyotera District MP and State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, to officially endorse the run and call upon Ugandans to participate.

Speaking during a mobilization event at the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) offices in Naguru, Kampala, Ssekandi said the birthday run is not only about celebrating Gen. Muhoozi’s life, but also about extending charity, brotherhood, and support to vulnerable communities.

“I am privileged to announce that as the Office of the President led by Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi at Kampala Kingdom, we shall fully participate in Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s birthday run,” Mutebi added.

Together with Ssekandi, Mutebi helped procure yellow sports kits branded with “MK at 52” and also contributed financial support toward prizes for runners and event organizers.

Kasolo, a longtime ally of Gen. Muhoozi, described the charity run as a worthy cause, noting that the First Son remains a close friend and a leader whose patriotism continues to inspire many Ugandans.

The trio of Ssekandi, Mutebi, and Kasolo has since appealed to the public to turn up peacefully and in large numbers to grace the celebrations.

Supporters say Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd birthday run symbolizes patriotism, discipline, charity, and national unity—values they believe he continues to champion both as Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and as a national figure.

Even social commentator Edison Kirabira encouraged citizens to join the run, describing it as a moment to celebrate hard work, compassion, and leadership.