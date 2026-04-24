Kampala University Graduates 3,514 as Prof. Kateregga Demands More Government Funding for Innovators

Kampala University on Thursday graduated 3,514 students during its 23rd graduation ceremony held at the institution’s main campus in Ggaba, with the university founder and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Badru Ddungu Kateregga, calling on government to increase funding for innovators, especially young graduates and university researchers.

The colourful ceremony was marked by celebration, dance, and emotional scenes as graduates from both Arts and Science faculties received their academic qualifications, signaling the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

Speaking in his signature black and red academic gown, Prof. Kateregga urged the graduands to uphold discipline, patriotism, and integrity as they transition into the professional world.

He challenged them to avoid corruption and focus on becoming job creators rather than job seekers.

“What you have learned here is enough to guide you into the world of work. Be innovators, be employers, and use your knowledge to transform society,” he said.

Prof. Kateregga emphasized that while government has recognized the role of innovation in national development, more financial support is needed for graduates and university staff developing practical solutions to Uganda’s economic challenges.

He specifically appealed to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the Ministry of Education and Sports led by First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni to prioritize funding for innovators in universities.

According to him, many students and academic staff have already developed strong innovations with the potential to transform communities and create jobs, but lack of funding remains a major obstacle.

“In this digital era, innovation is key to economic transformation. Government should identify innovators, nurture creativity, and provide resources and policy support to help them succeed,” he said.

He also warned against misuse of digital platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, urging young people to use technology responsibly and avoid spreading misinformation and harmful content.

“Digital users should act responsibly. These platforms should be used constructively, not to spread harmful content or destroy others,” he added.

On academic discipline, Prof. Kateregga maintained a tough stance on students who fail examinations, saying those who failed should not expect sympathy or legal battles over their results.

“Those plotting to sue us in court over their marks should stop. We are not intimidated by complaints against our lecturers. If you failed, you failed,” he said.

The chief guest, Maggie Kigozi, congratulated the university and its founder for the milestone, urging government to support graduates with resources to enable industrialization and job creation.

“This is not just graduation—it is a memorable life event. Go and impact Uganda’s economy positively,” she said.

Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, representing the Office of the National Chairman (ONC), also encouraged graduates to work hard and continue supporting government programs while seeking opportunities in public institutions.

She praised Prof. Kateregga for building one of Uganda’s leading private universities and congratulated the graduates for their achievement.

Of the 3,514 graduands, 1,812 were female, representing 51.6 percent, while 1,702 were male, accounting for 48.4 percent. Additionally, 242 nursing students graduated from the Kampala University School of Nursing and Health Sciences based at Mutundwe Campus.

The graduation also attracted students from across the region, including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prof. Kateregga also celebrated 12 alumni recently elected to the 12th Parliament, describing Kampala University as a home of leaders and national transformation.

“The university has proved to be a home of learned people and valuable leaders. None of our students have failed in life—we are a living testimony of quality education,” he said.

Founded in 1998, Kampala University has grown into one of Uganda’s notable private institutions, with campuses in Ggaba, Jinja, Masaka, Mutundwe, Kigali, and Rwanda’s East African University network.