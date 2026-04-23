“I Will Spend Whatever It Takes” – Speaker Anita Among Vows, Sparking Debate Over Remarks on Opposition

KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has ignited fresh political debate after making strongly worded remarks about Parliament’s political balance, declaring confidence that the ruling establishment will dominate the 12th Parliament.

The comments were made during a Members of Parliament dinner organised by Michael Nuwagira, Vice Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), held at Protea Hotel Skyz ahead of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 52nd birthday run.

Addressing legislators at the gathering, Among struck a confident tone about the ruling party’s parliamentary strength, while making remarks that have since drawn mixed reactions.

“I will spend whatever it takes to get what we want. For your information, members, I can proudly say we didn’t have opposition in the 11th Parliament, and for the 12th Parliament is going to be walloped. This is going to be the easiest Parliament,” she said.

The statement, delivered in a room filled with Members of Parliament and political stakeholders, has triggered debate over its interpretation, with critics questioning whether it reflects the competitive nature of Uganda’s multiparty system.

Among’s remarks also come amid ongoing political activity linked to PLU, a civic mobilisation platform associated with Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, which has recently intensified its engagements through public events, charity initiatives, and social gatherings involving political leaders.

The dinner itself formed part of the lead-up to Muhoozi’s 52nd birthday celebrations, which include a series of nationwide activities culminating in a high-profile run expected to attract thousands of participants.

On her official X account, Among praised the Chief of Defence Forces for his service, describing him as a leader committed to national duty, and thanked Members of Parliament for attending the event. She also wished participants success in the upcoming charity run aimed at supporting vulnerable communities.

However, it is her remarks on opposition politics that have generated the most attention online. Social media platforms, particularly X, have seen heated debate, with supporters viewing her comments as confidence in the ruling party’s organisational strength, while critics argue they reflect an increasingly closed political environment.

Analysts say the Speaker’s statements highlight the intensity of political positioning within Parliament ahead of the next electoral cycle, where alliances, influence, and mobilisation strategies are expected to play a central role.

As PLU activities continue to gain visibility and political leaders increasingly engage in related events, Among’s remarks add another layer to the evolving conversation about Uganda’s internal political dynamics and the future balance of power in the legislature.