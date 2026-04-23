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“I Am Like a Jigger in NRM’s Foot” – Speaker Anita Among Declares Unshakable Loyalty

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba

KAMPALA – Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has delivered one of her most emphatic political statements yet, likening herself to a jigger embedded in the foot of the ruling establishment as she dismissed criticism over her past opposition ties.

In a widely circulated clip aired by Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC TV), Among reaffirmed her allegiance to the National Resistance Movement (NRM), insisting her political future remains firmly anchored within the party.

“They say I came from FDC; I am now in the ruling party and firmly grounded in it. I am like a jigger… I came from humble beginnings like grass, and I am going nowhere,” she said, at the birthday party celebrations for Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi in Kampala.

Her remarks appear aimed at critics who continue to question her transition from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to one of the most powerful offices in Uganda’s political system.

Among went further, signaling openness to aligning with the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a civic platform linked to Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“If they tell us to shift to PLU, I will run faster than anybody,” she added.

Her comments come at a time when PLU-linked activities—particularly the ongoing celebrations marking Gen. Muhoozi’s 52nd birthday—have regained momentum after a brief lull. Preparations for a high-profile birthday run at Kololo have intensified, with organisers targeting tens of thousands of participants and mobilising nationwide support.

The events, framed around charity and youth mobilisation, have also generated significant buzz on social media platforms, where supporters portray them as a symbol of patriotism and generational change, while critics question their political undertones and growing influence within state structures.

Analysts say the Speaker’s “jigger” analogy, though controversial, reflects a broader pattern of senior leaders publicly affirming loyalty amid subtle internal realignments. The resurgence of PLU activities, coupled with heightened online engagement, underscores an evolving political landscape where mobilisation efforts increasingly blur the line between civic action and political signaling.

Whether symbolic or strategic, Among’s remarks reinforce one message: loyalty remains central as Uganda’s political center of gravity continues to shift.


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