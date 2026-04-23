President Museveni Calls for Strategic Infrastructure Investment to Drive Africa’s Industrial Transformation 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today joined regional leaders from across the continent and beyond for the opening of the Africa We Build Summit 2026 at JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya.

The high level summit focused on accelerating infrastructure development and industrialisation across the continent.

The two-day summit hosted by Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) in collaboration with the government of Kenya has drawn Heads of State ,policy makers and private sector leaders to discuss practical ways of unlocking Africa’s potential through large scale projects.

President Museveni appreciated the President of Kenya, H.E William Ruto for organising the summit.

“I thank H.E President William Ruto and Africa Finance Corporation for organising the Africa We Build Summit,” he said.

President Museveni called for a coordinated and strategic approach to infrastructure development across Africa, emphasising that investment in transport, energy, industrial capacity, and regional markets is essential for unlocking the continent’s economic potential.

He noted that infrastructure must not be treated as a standalone asset but as part of an integrated development framework linking roads, railways, ports, electricity, and digital systems to productive sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and micro, small, and medium enterprises.

“The transformation of Africa requires moving priority infrastructure projects from conception to implementation through coordinated planning and regional cooperation,” he said.

The President observed that Africa’s economic growth has not yet matched its vast natural resources, population strength, and land advantage, stressing the importance of addressing structural bottlenecks that continue to slow development.

He emphasised that instability driven by sectarian politics and weak state institutions undermines infrastructure progress and economic transformation, thus calling for ideological clarity, national unity, and strong security institutions as foundations for sustainable development.

President Museveni further highlighted the urgent need for Africa to shift from exporting raw materials to producing finished goods locally. He explained that value addition in commodities such as cotton, coffee, minerals, and petroleum would significantly increase national revenues and create employment opportunities across the continent.

He also underscored the importance of investing borrowed funds in productive sectors such as electricity generation, railways, fuel pipelines, and industrial manufacturing rather than recurrent expenditure.

“Infrastructure must strengthen what I call the bone marrow of the economy, the core systems that support industrialisation and long term growth,” he said.

The President reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to advancing regional integration through infrastructure connectivity, industrial production, local vaccine manufacturing, steel development, and petroleum refining capacity, noting that such investments would contribute to shared prosperity across East Africa and the wider continent.

He also emphasised the importance of expanding intra African trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area framework, describing market integration as essential for attracting investment and supporting large scale production.

President Museveni concluded by urging African governments, development finance institutions, and private sector partners to prioritise coordinated infrastructure financing that supports industrialisation and economic independence across the continent.

President Ruto delivered the keynote address, setting the tone for discussions under the theme” “Infrastructure as the Engine of Industrialisation.”

We must also acknowledge that other regions have faced such challenges but overcome them. Africa’s place in the global trade requires urgency, manufacturing has been stagnant at 10%. We need a way forward in terms of manufacturing and value addition,” he said.

President Ruto also emphasised strengthening of political resolve on how to connect through infrastructure,roads , raw materials and intermediate goods to move naturally.

He also noted that there is a need to demonstrate leadership at the highest level by positioning themselves strategically.

“The Kenya government enhances equity by 25%bn dollars. I want to assure you that we will continue as leaders in this country and count on us to do more.”

He also thanked President Museveni for investing in the pipeline project, noting that: “Mzee the same way you invested in the pipeline is the same way we are always ready to work together.”

Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote applauded President Museveni for his bold decision to ban unprocessed minerals.

“I also want to commit to the two Presidents here that with their support for the refinery, we will build a similar one in East Africa like the one in Nigeria,”Mr. Dangote said.