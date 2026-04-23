Fresh produce exports surge as Uganda strengthens European trade ties

RIMINI, Italy — Uganda is pivoting from a peripheral supplier to a strategic trade partner within the European Union, moving to integrate its producers into the permanent logistics and retail frameworks of the bloc to secure long-term economic stability.

The strategy, centered on establishing reliable trade corridors, aims to provide high-value agricultural exports with year-round supply chains while adhering to rigorous quality standards and price stability for smallholder farmers.

A delegation of more than 45 Ugandan exhibitors is currently participating in the Macfrut 2026 exhibition at the Rimini Expo Centre, engaging stakeholders from 80 countries. Led by the Uganda Embassy in Rome and supported by private sector groups Agritrade and Hortifresh, the mission seeks to leverage the nation’s fertile land to meet rising European demand for sustainable horticulture.

Uganda is positioning itself as a critical alternative to traditional suppliers by providing consistent volumes of mangoes, pineapples, avocados, and passion fruits.

The European Union stands as the second-largest destination for Ugandan goods, representing 14.7 percent of the country’s total export reach. Total imports by the bloc rose from approximately $1.17 billion in 2024 to $1.85 billion by the end of 2025. While coffee remains the dominant commodity, accounting for $1.43 billion of that total, fresh produce has emerged as a primary driver behind a 53.6 percent surge in non-traditional merchandise exports.

Within the horticulture segment, flowers and live plants led the sub-sector with a 2025 valuation of $68 million. Combined exports of edible vegetables and tropical fruits reached roughly $12 million, while oilseeds and oleagic fruits, including specialized seeds and avocados, contributed an additional $31.68 million.

This growth is supported by a recent 44 million euro EU program designed to enhance productivity and help exporters meet stringent phytosanitary requirements.

Specific high-growth products like avocados, which hit a $12.98 million export value in 2024, continue to lead the expansion. EU trade delegations have identified pineapples and passion fruits as high-potential products for 2026, contingent upon continued improvements in cold-chain infrastructure.

These advancements are critical as the agricultural market as a whole is valued at $16.21 billion this year, with fruit export volumes nearly tripling to 83.19 million kilograms in recent years.

Elizabeth Paula Napeyok, Uganda’s head of mission in Rome, said maintaining high product quality and improving logistics are essential to retaining international buyers.

She emphasized that success depends on disciplined collaboration between farmers and exporters to meet the EU’s stringent sanitary and phytosanitary requirements.

The urgency of resilient food systems was echoed by Italian Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, who inaugurated the fair. He noted that international cooperation is vital for navigating geopolitical tensions that threaten global agri-food stability.

The sector is currently adapting to a complex regulatory landscape as the EU tightens traceability rules. New regulations require exporters to provide verifiable proof of legal origin and full supply chain transparency. This shift has accelerated the adoption of digital certification systems, known as e-Phytos. These systems have helped reduce interceptions for specific crops, such as capsicum, by more than 90 percent since 2018. Consequently, the number of active horticultural exporters in Uganda has grown to over 250, up from 67 a few years ago.

Infrastructure remains a pillar of this growth. Investments in cold-storage facilities at Entebbe International Airport and regional aggregation centers are beginning to address post-harvest losses.

Public-private partnerships, including climate-smart projects, have provided the capital needed to modernize production. A $96 million World Bank project and a $203 million commitment from Stanbic Bank are fueling these efforts.

While fresh produce is the primary focus, the Ugandan pavilion is also showcasing its coffee heritage to attract diversified capital. The embassy is lobbying for investment to modernize processing and logistics, which officials say is vital for creating youth employment. To refine this approach, the embassy hosted a working dinner Wednesday to coordinate strategy between government officials and private sector leaders, focusing on eliminating supply chain bottlenecks and reducing air freight costs.

As Macfrut 2026 concludes this week, the results will be measured by the depth of new partnerships and investment.

With the horticulture sector forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.92 percent through 2031, the focus remains on compliance and value addition.

The long-term vision involves transforming the sector into a leading engine for foreign exchange. By positioning itself as a reliable supplier of high-value tropical fruits, Uganda aims to capture a larger share of the $80 billion global mango and avocado market. Integration into European retail chains will provide the stability needed for farmers to transition from subsistence to commercialized agribusiness.

Focusing on high-growth markets like Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy is already proving effective. Exports to Germany have seen a robust uptick, with fresh fruit values reaching significant milestones in the first quarter of 2026. This trajectory suggests that as logistics improve and traceability becomes standardized, Uganda is well-positioned to become a premier source for the European market’s tropical produce needs.