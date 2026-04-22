Rajiv’s Legacy Drives On: Ruparelia Foundation Opens Pearl Tower for Motorsport Memorial Meet

KAMPALA — In a move that blends tribute with high-profile symbolism, the Ruparelia Foundation has granted Uganda’s motorsport fraternity access to Ruparelia Group’s Pearl Tower One to host a key meeting ahead of the Rajiv Memorial Drive.

The decision effectively places one of Kampala’s most iconic business addresses at the center of a growing national effort to honour the late Rajiv Ruparelia, whose passion for rallying helped reshape Uganda’s motorsport landscape.

Motorsport Meets Corporate Power

Sources within the motorsport community say the meeting will bring together drivers, organizers, and key stakeholders to fine-tune preparations for the upcoming memorial drive — an event expected to draw significant attention from fans and corporate sponsors alike.

By opening up Pearl Tower One, the Foundation is not just offering space — it is sending a message: Rajiv’s legacy belongs both on the track and at the heart of Uganda’s business and social fabric.

The tower, a flagship property under the Ruparelia Group, symbolizes the scale and influence the family has built over decades — influence now increasingly being redirected toward legacy-driven initiatives.

A Legacy Cemented in Motorsport

Rajiv, who died tragically in 2025, was more than a businessman — he was a driving force in Ugandan motorsport, mentoring young drivers, sponsoring events, and injecting new energy into the sport.

Since his passing, the motorsport community has rallied around his name, with memorial rallies and drives emerging as key fixtures aimed at preserving his impact.

This latest development — bringing the community into a premium corporate setting — reflects a shift from symbolic remembrance to structured, institutionalized legacy-building.

More Than a Meeting

Insiders say the Pearl Tower meeting could shape not just the memorial drive, but the future direction of motorsport collaboration in Uganda, including sponsorship frameworks, safety standards, and youth engagement.

For the Ruparelia family, the gesture reinforces a broader pattern: converting grief into action.

From scholarships and health camps to sports sponsorships, the Foundation has steadily expanded its footprint — with Rajiv’s memory serving as both anchor and inspiration.

The Bigger Picture

Uganda’s motorsport scene has long struggled with funding gaps and fragmented organization. But with increased private sector backing — and now corporate infrastructure support — stakeholders believe the sport could be entering a new phase.

And at the center of it all is a name that refuses to fade.

For the drivers preparing to take to the road, and the fans who will line the routes, this is no longer just a memorial.

It is a movement powered by legacy, speed, and purpose.