Nakimuli was a humble but audible voice – MPs

Members of Parliament have paid tribute to former Member of Parliament for Kalangala District, the late Hon. Helen Nakimuli describing her as a humble but audible voice for her people.

The special sitting that transcended party lines on Wednesday 22 April 2026 was chaired by Speaker Anita Among and attended by legislators past and present, political leaders, religious figures, diplomats, friends and family members.

The Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Robinah Nabbanja who moved the motion to honour Nakimuli described her as a hardworking and outspoken legislator who consistently drew national attention to the unique challenges of Kalangala’s 84 islands.

The Vice President, Jessica Alupo in her tribute described Nakimuli as a results-driven leader who avoided trivialities and engaged across divides to solve real problems.

Her remarks echoed a recurring theme that Hon. Nakimuli’s effectiveness laid not in rhetoric, but in pragmatic engagement.

Similarly, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi urged Parliament to move beyond ceremonial grief, calling for systemic reforms to prevent avoidable deaths.

“Honouring her must include strengthening accountability so that no Ugandan loses their life in the way she did,” he said.

Speaker Among spoke highly of Nakimuli’s impactful leadership in politics, community development, sports and gender.

“The extent of Hon. Nakimuli’s legacy may make one imagine she has been an MP for long yet she has only served for one term, but when you look at her friends, they are people from all walks of life,” said Among.

She also described Nakimuli as compassionate and a unifier, who was non-confrontational.

“While Hon. Nakimuli belonged to the opposition, National Unity Platform party, she cultivated cordial relationships across the political divide. She was a very calm girl and very many people admired her character,” said Among.

The Minister for Information, Communication and Technology and National Guidance, Hon. Chris Baryomunsi struck a different note, condemning the growing trend of online hostility toward deceased public figures. “We must desist from celebrating death on social media,” he said urging a return to civility in public discourse.

MPs unanimously agreed that Nakimuli was a “vocal, compassionate and relentless advocate” for Uganda’s hard-to-reach island communities, championing ferry transport improvements, healthcare access, and education.

Nakimuli died on 19 April 2026 at Alexandira Medical Centre following reported complications from surgery. Her legislative journey, from Community Development Officer (2013–2020) to shadow ministerial roles in Agriculture and later ICT, was framed as emblematic of grassroots leadership rising to national prominence.

The House adopted a motion by Hon. Peter Ogwang, to extend tangible support for the bereaved family by deducting Shs500,000 from each MP to support the education of Hon. Nakimuli’s 13-year-old daughter.

Additional contributions came from President Yoweri Museveni (Shs20 million), the Buganda Parliamentary Caucus (Shs10 million), Speaker Anita Among (Shs10 million), and other parliamentary leaders.

In closing, Speaker Rt. Hon. Anita Among described Hon. Nakimuli as “a bridge-builder who believed in consensus over conflict.”

Among however, cautioned the public against speculating the cause of death of the fallen MP, saying that the post-mortem report has been handed over to Nakimuli’s parents.

Nakimuli will be buried on Thursday, 23 April 2026 at her ancestral home in Luwero.