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President Museveni meets former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met with the former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E Hailemariam Desalegn, who now serves as Chairperson of the Board of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), at State Lodge, Nakasero.

President Museveni commended AGRA for its contribution to strengthening food systems on the continent, noting its role in promoting science, innovation, and policy advocacy.

He emphasized the need for practical and locally relevant solutions, observing that traditional communal dams are becoming less effective as farmers have increasingly adopted zero grazing to control livestock diseases.

President Museveni added that the government is prioritizing modern water harvesting systems for irrigation and industrial use, while cautioning that chlorinated piped water may not be suitable for all agricultural purposes.

The President welcomed AGRA’s approach, saying it offers Africa an opportunity to embrace modern, home-grown farming methods instead of relying on imported European models that may not suit local conditions, particularly in areas such as animal feed production. He also highlighted the importance of boreholes in supporting households and reducing reliance on communal water sources.

On his part, H.E Desalegn thanked the President for the meeting opportunity, noting that AGRA is making significant strides in sustainably improving Africa’s food systems.

He added that the organization, now marking 20 years of existence, remains committed to driving agricultural transformation across the continent.

According to AGRA, its work in Uganda dates back to 2006, initially managed from Nairobi, before expanding its presence with a country office and leadership structure to oversee its growing programs. Over the years, the organization has supported the training of scientists—including plant breeders, agronomists, and soil experts—many of whom now hold key positions in research and development institutions such as the National Agricultural Research Organisation.

AGRA has aligned its interventions with government priorities, including support to the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) processes. It has also contributed technical and financial assistance toward strengthening agricultural planning frameworks and helped Uganda access climate financing, including through the Green Climate Fund, to enhance resilience among smallholder farmers.

AGRA Uganda Country Director, Mr. David Wozemba said the organization operates in 15 African countries and focuses on improving seed systems, ensuring farmers have access to high-quality seeds through a network of agro-dealers. He noted that AGRA supports early generation seed production, certification, and tracking systems to improve quality and accessibility.

He further highlighted AGRA’s advocacy for improved fertilizer policies, describing fertilizers as a critical component in boosting seed productivity, as well as its efforts in promoting the adoption of modern farming technologies.


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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