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Commissioner Seku Rallies 600,000 Patriots for Gen. Muhoozi Birthday Run

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

The Commissioner of the National Secretariat for Patriotism Corps (NSPC), Hellen Seku, has rallied over 600,000 trained patriots across the country to participate in the upcoming birthday run for the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, scheduled for April 26, 2026.

Speaking during a visit to the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) offices in Kampala yesterday, Ms. Seku reaffirmed the shared values between the NSPC and PLU, emphasizing patriotism, unity, and service to the nation. She also purchased run kits in support of the event, signaling her commitment to the cause.

“Patriotism and PLU are close —we are like relatives. I want to thank the Chairman of PLU, General MK, for thinking about Ugandans. It takes a patriotic heart to think about others, especially the needy,” she said.

Ms. Seku praised the initiative for going beyond celebration, noting that the run promotes charity, health, and national cohesion.

She highlighted that the event is not only aimed at physical fitness but also at uplifting communities and extending support to vulnerable groups.

“This run will not only improve our physical well-being but also touch people’s lives,” she added. “We are promoting good health, hope, and charity so that Ugandans remember leaders who care for others and take action to support them.”

She urged all trained patriots nationwide to participate, stressing their shared responsibility in advancing national values.

According to Ms. Seku, the large number of trained patriots represents a powerful force for positive change at the grassroots level.

The Commissioner also commended the government for maintaining peace and security, describing the current environment as stable and conducive for such national activities. She attributed this to strong leadership in the security sector, again recognizing Gen. Kainerugaba’s role.

Looking ahead, Ms. Seku called for sustained engagement beyond the run, encouraging organizers to develop more initiatives that bring Ugandans together and reinforce a culture of care and unity.

The run is expected to take place at Kololo Independence Grounds, drawing thousands of participants from across the country in a show of solidarity, patriotism, and collective responsibility.

“We expect to see all of you in Kololo. This spirit should not end here—we must continue building activities that remind Ugandans that we care deeply for one another.”

The event is anticipated to be one of the largest patriotic gatherings in recent years, combining celebration with a strong message of service and national pride.

 


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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