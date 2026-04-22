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1,000+ Motorcycles, 100 Pick-Ups Handed to Extension Workers: What It Means for Ugandan Farmers

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa
These motorcycles are meant for parish and sub-county extension officers, enabling them to reach farmers directly in villages — something government says has been missing for years due to lack of transport.
These motorcycles are meant for parish and sub-county extension officers, enabling them to reach farmers directly in villages — something government says has been missing for years due to lack of transport.

KAMPALA — The government has handed over more than 100 pick-up trucks and over 1,000 motorcycles to agricultural extension workers across the country, in a move aimed at improving services to farmers.

Contents
Why Government Is Doing ThisWhat Farmers Should ExpectBut There Are ConcernsThe Bigger PictureWatchdog Perspective

Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze said the vehicles will help extension officers move more easily within districts and reach farmers who have often been left out due to transport challenges.

The distribution is being done under the Uganda Climate Smart Agriculture Transformation Project, supported by the World Bank, which focuses on improving farming practices and helping farmers adapt to climate change.

Why Government Is Doing This

For a long time, many government extension workers have lacked transport, making it difficult to visit farmers regularly.

In some areas, one officer is responsible for several parishes or even an entire sub-county, forcing farmers to rely on guesswork instead of expert advice.

With the new motorcycles and vehicles, the government expects extension workers to:

  • Visit farmers more often
  • Offer guidance on better farming methods
  • Respond quickly to crop and animal diseases
  • Help farmers improve production and incomes

What Farmers Should Expect

If properly used, the new transport could bring services closer to ordinary farmers.

Extension workers are expected to guide farmers on:

  • Modern farming techniques
  • Climate-smart practices like drought-resistant crops
  • Proper use of fertilizers and pesticides
  • Post-harvest handling to reduce losses
  • Linking farmers to markets

This means a farmer in a remote village should, in theory, get advice directly at their farm instead of traveling long distances to look for help.

But There Are Concerns

Despite the new vehicles, some Ugandans say transport alone may not solve the problem.

There are concerns that:

  • Extension workers are still too few compared to the number of farmers
  • Some officers lack clear work plans and supervision
  • Without proper monitoring, the vehicles could be misused or underutilized

Others argue that government must also invest in more staff, training, and follow-up systems to ensure real impact.

The Bigger Picture

Agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda’s economy, employing the majority of the population. However, productivity has remained low, partly due to limited access to information and modern farming methods.

Government believes that improving extension services is one of the fastest ways to increase production, improve food security, and raise household incomes.

Watchdog Perspective

The success of this initiative will not be measured by how many motorcycles were distributed, but by how many farmers are actually reached and supported.

For the ordinary Ugandan farmer, the expectation is simple: more visits, better advice, and real improvement in yields and income.

If that happens, the investment will make sense. If not, it risks becoming another well-intentioned effort that fails to deliver where it matters most — at the farm level.


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ByMike Ssegawa
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Two decades of reporting, editing and managing news content. Reach him via email: kampalaplanet@gmail.com Tiktok/Twitter: @MikeSsegawa
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