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President Museveni reassures investors on protection and support 

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President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today reiterated his firm assurance to investors regarding the government’s protection and support that has been enhanced by new technology.

The President’s reaffirmation to investors was made by the Head of State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU),Col. Edith Nakalema at a high-level engagement with over 30 investors from the Danish Agriculture and Food Council Trade delegation.

The delegation was led by Mr. Jacob Kahl Jepsen of Green Economy, Trade and Climate, at the Embassy of Denmark who represented the Ambassador of Denmark to Uganda.

The Danish delegation expressed their interest in areas of agribusiness, solar energy solutions and vocational skills development.

“Accordingly, in December 2023, the President commissioned a digital tool-the Electronic Investors Protection Portal (EIPP) that now serves as a platform linking Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and it enables investors to authenticate investment procedures and contact persons. We encourage you to utilize the EIPP to conduct due diligence,” Col. Nakalema advised investors in her welcome remarks during a meeting at SHIPU Offices in Kampala.

“The Electronic Investors Protection Portal strengthens investors’ confidence and can be accessed globally offering various services and investment opportunities, among others.”

Col. Nakalema also reiterated the government’s commitment through SHIPU to expedite the operationalization of investors’ decisions by fast tracking coordination with line government ministries.

“Therefore our commitment to you as a Unit is to render your investments safe, profitable and impactful. Remember, you are not only partners, you are an integral part of our transformation journey. So, together let us propel Uganda to a revamped, industrial economy anchored on value-addition across all sectors,” Col. Nakalema asserted.

Mr. Jepsen expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of the delegation for the warm hospitality extended to them.

He affirmed his government’s commitment to continue mutual cooperation with the government of Uganda in the development of agribusiness and renewable energy.

He further disclosed that they are focusing on the African Market especially that of East Africa,particularly Uganda.

The Chief Executive Officer, Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) Ms. Juliana Kagwa encouraged members of the Danish delegation to visit other parts of the country to get the feel of the ‘Pearl of Africa’ in wild life, flora and fauna, the beautiful climate as well as the hospitality of the people.

 


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