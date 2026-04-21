Minister Babalanda Presents Impressive 87% Success in NRM Manifesto Goals

The Office of Minister of President has officially presented the end-of-term evaluation report for the NRM Manifesto 2021–2026. This report was handed over to the Rt. Hon. Secretary General of the NRM Party through the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister, who also heads Government Business. The meeting, held just before the upcoming swearing-in ceremonies, offered a moment for reflection on the government’s achievements and the progress made during the current political term.

The evaluation, which began in June 2025, reviewed the accomplishments and challenges of implementing the NRM Manifesto. It serves as an opportunity to celebrate the successes and draw lessons from the past five years. The findings reveal that 87% of the goals set by the government have been successfully achieved, a clear indicator of strong leadership and dedicated efforts to fulfill the promises made to the Ugandan people.

Minister Milly Babalanda, who oversees the implementation of the Manifesto, expressed her gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni for his leadership, which has driven the success of many key initiatives. She also extended her thanks to the technical teams from various ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. Their professionalism and hard work were instrumental in ensuring that the evaluation report accurately reflected the government’s efforts.

The report not only highlights the achievements but also offers recommendations to guide future reforms. These recommendations will help shape Uganda’s future development and have already been incorporated into the next NRM Manifesto for 2026–2031. Minister Babalanda aims to ensure that these insights are used to improve governance and service delivery in the coming years.

With 87% of the targets met, the evaluation report provides a strong foundation for the next phase of Uganda’s development, particularly in the implementation of the Fourth National Development Plan. Minister Babalanda praised the efforts of the technical teams and working groups for their dedication, ensuring that the report is a true reflection of the NRM Party’s commitment to socio-economic transformation. As the government prepares for the next phase of progress, this report stands as a significant milestone in Uganda’s journey towards prosperity.