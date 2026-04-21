The story of Hon. Milly Babalanda’s rise and success at the Presidency is not just about her own resilience and discipline, but about the constellation of men and women who have stood with her, enabling her to shine in one of the most sensitive dockets of government. The Presidency is a ministry without a state minister, meaning every responsibility rests squarely on her shoulders, and yet she has managed to excel because of the teamwork, mentorship, and loyalty of colleagues and institutional heads who have carried the weight alongside her.

At the heart of her success is the unwavering support of President Yoweri Museveni himself. His mentorship, trust, and strategic guidance have been the foundation upon which Babalanda has built her record. The President’s insistence on discipline and accountability has shaped her approach to supervising over seven hundred RDCs, RCCs, deputies, and assistants. It is his confidence in her that has allowed her to wield authority over this vast network, transforming them into effective monitors of government programs and guardians of security. Without his backing, the sensitivity of the Presidency would overwhelm any minister, but with his mentorship, Babalanda has thrived.

Beside her stands PS Hajji Yunus Kakande, the Secretary in the Office of the President, whose administrative acumen has been indispensable. Kakande has ensured smooth operations, coordinated the machinery of the Presidency, and provided the institutional memory that anchors the docket. His partnership with Babalanda has been one of quiet efficiency, enabling her to focus on discipline and oversight while he steadies the administrative ship. Together, they have formed a formidable duo, balancing political authority with bureaucratic precision.

Jane Barekye, the State House Comptroller, has also been a pillar of support. Her stewardship of State House resources has ensured that the Presidency functions without financial hiccups, and her loyalty has given Babalanda the confidence to execute her duties knowing that the logistical backbone is secure. Barekye’s role may be behind the scenes, but it is critical, for without her, the ceremonial and symbolic functions of the Presidency would falter.

Institutional heads have equally played their part. Dr. Nelson Musoba, Director General of the Uganda AIDS Commission, has been a key actor in sustaining the fight against HIV/AIDS. His leadership has delivered results, reducing prevalence and keeping Uganda on track toward ending AIDS by 2030. By keeping the Commission focused and effective, Musoba has enabled Babalanda to showcase the Presidency’s oversight role in health and social policy. His work has reflected positively on her docket, proving that the institutions under her watch are not just surviving but thriving.

Prof. Sudi Nangoli, Executive Director of the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, has been another crucial ally. He took over an institution that was near collapse and steered it back to financial viability, reviving the Uganda Gazette and expanding publishing. His turnaround of UPPC has been one of the success stories of Babalanda’s tenure, and his leadership has allowed her to demonstrate that the Presidency can breathe life into struggling institutions. Nangoli’s achievements have been a mirror of her supervisory strength.

George Mugerwa at the Uganda Security Printing Company has also contributed to her success. By improving service delivery in the issuance of driving permits and licenses, and strengthening accountability in secure printing, Mugerwa has ensured that USPC remains a trusted institution. His efficiency has reflected well on the Presidency, showing that under Babalanda’s watch, even the most sensitive institutions are performing with integrity.

At the ideological front, Willis Bashasha, head of the Manifesto Implementation Unit, has been instrumental. His meticulous tracking of presidential commitments has ensured that promises are translated into action. By keeping government accountable to its manifesto, Bashasha has bolstered the credibility of the Presidency, enabling Babalanda to shine as the custodian of delivery. His work has been the bridge between political promises and administrative reality.

Hellen Seku, leading the National Patriotism Corps, has expanded patriotism clubs across schools and institutions, instilling values of sacrifice, devotion, and national pride among the youth. Her energy and vision have made patriotism a practical program, and her success has reflected directly on Babalanda’s docket. By producing a new generation of enlightened citizens, Seku has given the Presidency a youthful face, one that resonates with the future of Uganda.

These individuals, together with the intelligence operatives who coordinate with RDCs, and the countless civil servants who keep the machinery running, form the backbone of Babalanda’s success. They are the men and women who have enabled her to excel in a ministry that is both administrative and symbolic, both disciplinary and ceremonial. They have steadied the ship, carried the weight, and allowed her to shine as the face of government.