Trial in Shs3.8 Billion Cooperative Cash Scandal Stalls Again, Raising Fresh Accountability Concerns

KAMPALA — Fresh concerns are mounting over Uganda’s fight against corruption after the high-profile trial involving former Trade Ministry Permanent Secretary Geraldine Ssali and several Members of Parliament was pushed to May 2027, extending a delay that has now stretched beyond a year.

The case, centred on the alleged mismanagement of Shs3.8 billion meant for war-loss compensation to cooperatives, was last adjourned on April 17, 2026, by Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court.

Constitutional Petition Stalls Proceedings

The prolonged adjournment stems from a petition filed by Busiki County MP Paul Akamba before the Constitutional Court. Akamba is challenging his prosecution, alleging torture by security agencies and seeking dismissal of the charges on grounds of human rights violations.

Until the Constitutional Court determines the matter, proceedings in the Anti-Corruption Court remain in limbo.

The Allegations

Prosecutors accuse Ssali and her co-accused of irregularly channeling government compensation funds between 2019 and 2023, intended for cooperatives affected during the 1981–1986 liberation war.

Ssali is specifically accused of introducing Buyaka Growers Cooperative Society Limited into the supplementary budget despite it not appearing on the official request list dated August 4, 2021. She is also alleged to have authorised payments amounting to Shs3.8 billion to Kirya and Company Advocates in violation of the 2017 Treasury Instructions, resulting in financial loss to government.

Other accused persons include lawyer Julius Kirya, Igara East MP Michael Mawanda, Elgon County MP Ignatius Wamakuyu Mudiimi, and Principal Cooperative Officer Leonard Kavundira. Some suspects are still at large.

Delays and Public Trust

The repeated adjournments have reignited debate about the pace of justice in corruption cases involving politically exposed persons. Observers point to a pattern where complex legal challenges and procedural hurdles slow down high-stakes prosecutions.

For many Ugandans, the delay raises uncomfortable questions: Is the justice system equipped—and willing—to handle cases involving powerful individuals? Or are such delays gradually eroding public confidence in accountability institutions?

A Test for the Anti-Corruption Fight

The stalled proceedings come against the backdrop of persistent public frustration over corruption, which continues to undermine service delivery and economic progress.

As the country waits for the Constitutional Court’s ruling, the case has evolved beyond a legal battle—it is now a litmus test for Uganda’s commitment to fighting graft.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow the case closely. Because when billions meant for war-affected communities are in question, justice delayed risks becoming justice denied.