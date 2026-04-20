State House Comptroller officially launches fish selling at Mengo Zonal Industrial Hub 

The State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, today witnessed the fish harvest activity at Limoto and Kaitambiri fish farming sites in Pallisa District, a presidential initiative aimed at improving household incomes and promoting sustainable use of wetlands.

The project was initiated by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to transition communities from rice farming in wetlands where farmers previously earned approximately UGX 200,000 over six months to fish farming, which now offers significantly higher returns. Farmers are currently rearing mainly tilapia and catfish, each selling locally at UGX 8,000 after a period of 5–6 months. It is estimated that a single pond can generate up to UGX 80 million per harvest.

During her visit, Ms. Barekye informed farmers that a ready market has been secured through Masheda Holdings, a company prepared to purchase fish in bulk directly from the community upon harvest.

She further revealed plans to expand the project by constructing an additional 20 ponds. With each acre accommodating four ponds, she projected that the expanded venture could generate up to UGX 1 billion within 8-10 months.

Ms. Barekye urged residents of Kaitambiri and Limoto to fully embrace fish farming as a viable pathway to improved livelihoods.

She also emphasized the importance of vigilance and security to protect the investment.

“We don’t want to find empty ponds, so keep an eye on them,” she cautioned, adding that measures will be put in place to enhance security around the ponds.”

The Resident District Commissioner of Pallisa, Mr. Dhisooka Majid, expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting that rice farming had previously yielded minimal income. He encouraged residents to utilize wetlands for fish farming, highlighting its profitability and environmental benefits.

The project Director, Major David Muwanga Kibirango reported that there are currently 26 fish ponds at Limoto Fish Farm, with each acre hosting four ponds. Each acre is estimated to contain about 15,000 fish, capable of generating approximately UGX 80 million per harvest.

He also noted that within eight months, most fish reach an average weight of 1 kilogram and are ready for sale.

Mr. David Ossiya, the operations Manager representing Masheda Holdings, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the project, stating that they are ready to purchase all harvested fish directly from the farmers.

“We are committed and ready to take off from the community. We shall come and pay cash for all the ready fish,” he said.

He added that within a year, the company plans to support farmers with fish feeds, acknowledging that feeding remains a significant cost in fish farming.

Mr. Minka Make, Chairperson of the fish ponds at Kaitambiri, expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that rice farming previously generated minimal income, but fish farming now offers a reliable and profitable alternative.

The project continues to stand as a model for sustainable livelihood transformation and wetland conservation in the district.

From Palisa, the Comptroller proceeded to Kayunga District at Mengo Zonal Industrial Hub where she officially launched the selling of fish that has been growing in the ponds at this hub.

“Under this hub we have several enterprises and among them is the four acre model which has fish farming where we teach farmers how to utilize wetlands without destroying the environment,” she said adding that , “We have decided to launch the selling of fish that has been growing in these ponds ,we have 3 ponds here but the ready ones for harvest are two.”

Speaking at Mengo Industrial hub, the Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs, Eng.Raymond Kamugisha informed the residents that they have come to witness one of the four components of the Presidential initiatives in industrial hubs which is the four acre model and fishing is one of them.

He also noted that when President Museveni was launching the industrial hubs ,he also launched fish farming as a way of preserving wetlands without interfering with infrastructure.

Eng. Kamugisha called upon Ugandans to embrace fish farming as a way to make money and preserve the wetlands.

“A pond on 1000sq metres put on one acre can make a profit of UGX 100m in a year after deducting other costs like feeding which don’t take more that 20%.