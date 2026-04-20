Speaker Anita Among Breaks Silence On Presidential Ambition Rumors

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among has said she does not have the desire, patience or interest to be President, reiterating that talk of her presidential ambitions is unfounded.

“That is rubbish and nonsensical,” Among stated.

She said she is satisfied with her current role and has no plans to pursue higher office.

The Speaker made the remarks during the handover of a UGX 100 million contribution through purchase of kits in support of the Gen. MK 52nd Birthday Run, a charity event organised to raise funds for vulnerable children.

The run, scheduled for April 26th 2026, is held under the theme “Run for Charity, Run for Hope.”

She said she owes her political journey to President Yoweri Museveni, noting that she would have been “a nobody” without his support.

She added that she will continue to support the President and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Speaker Among revealed she will retire from elective politics in 2031, noting that she has already “overachieved” in her political career.

She added that she will support the candidate endorsed by President Museveni as his successor.

She said she has no interest in the position and questioned how she could be considered for the role when she “doesn’t even know how to cock a gun.”

Among also thanked Gen. Muhoozi for endorsing her to retain the Speakership and Thomas Tayebwa for the deputy speakership, saying the endorsement means a lot to them.

She said they do not take the support for granted and pledged to work to build trust, strengthen the Patriotic League, and ensure they do not disappoint Gen. Muhoozi.