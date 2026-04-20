Stanbic launches 11th Schools Championship to spur youth innovation, job creation

Kampala: Stanbic Bank Uganda has flagged off the 11th edition of the National Schools Championship (NSC), a flagship initiative aimed at equipping learners with practical skills in innovation, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy to tackle youth unemployment.

The programme, launched on Monday, is part of the bank’s corporate social investment and comes as Stanbic marks 35 years of operations in Uganda.

This year’s edition is expected to attract participation from hundreds of secondary and vocational institutions, following nearly 1,000 applications received, signalling growing interest in enterprise and innovation among young people.

Speaking at the launch, Stanbic Bank’s Executive Head for Business and Commercial Banking, Tunde Thorpe, said the championship is designed to shift mindsets from job seeking to job creation.

“Uganda’s future lies in empowering young people to become innovators and entrepreneurs. Through this programme, we are equipping learners with the skills and confidence to create solutions, build enterprises, and drive economic growth,” Thorpe said.

He noted that the initiative aligns with Stanbic Bank’s purpose; ‘Uganda is our home we drive her growth’ and its Positive Impact agenda, which focuses on enterprise development, job creation, and inclusive economic participation, particularly for youth, women, and underserved communities.

The 2026 edition runs under the theme “Powering Innovation for Job Creation” and forms part of the bank’s broader efforts to support local enterprise development, with up to sh1 trillion earmarked for business growth and socio-economic transformation.

Skills for the future

The championship is structured around practical learning, including teacher training, student innovation toolkits, mentorship, and a residential boot camp for selected participants.

Chairperson of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Council, Allen Kagina, said initiatives that promote skills development are critical in addressing Uganda’s unemployment challenge.

“Skills are the currency of the future. Programmes like this are essential in preparing young people to participate productively in the economy,” Kagina said.

Juliet Muzoora Atuhairwe, Commissioner for Secondary Education, said the initiative complements government efforts to promote competence-based learning.

“This programme gives learners an opportunity to apply knowledge, innovate, and develop solutions that are relevant to their communities and the country’s development,” she said.

Expanding impact

Since its inception, the National Schools Championship has reached nearly one million learners, supported the creation of over 200 student-led enterprises, and engaged more than 500 schools nationwide.

Stanbic Bank Corporate Social Investment Manager Diana Ondoga said the programme remains a key pillar of the bank’s commitment to education and youth empowerment.

“We are investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. Beyond competition, this platform nurtures ideas, builds confidence, and equips young people with skills to succeed,” Ondoga said.

She added that about 70% of the bank’s corporate social investment is directed towards education, reflecting its long-term commitment to human capital development.

Participants in this year’s edition will include learners from 200 schools, with top innovators advancing to a national boot camp scheduled for May at Gayaza High School.

Ondoga urged participants to take full advantage of the opportunity.

“Think boldly, innovate fearlessly, and develop solutions that can transform your communities and create jobs,” she said.