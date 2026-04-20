President Museveni’s fish farming drive praised as bold solution to poverty and wetland degradation in Pallisa

Leaders and farmers in Pallisa District have commended President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for spearheading a fish farming initiative aimed at transforming livelihoods and lifting communities out of poverty.

The project is part of a broader government strategy to transition farmers from rice cultivation in wetlands to fish farming, a more profitable and environmentally sustainable venture. For years, wetlands in Eastern Uganda have been degraded by rice growing, prompting the government to promote alternative income-generating activities that also conserve the environment.

The fish farming projects are implemented under the Presidential Zonal Industrial Hubs programme coordinated by State House, further highlighting government commitment to skilling, production, and wealth creation at the grassroots level.

As part of this strategy, the President launched the Limoto Fish Farm to serve as a demonstration site, showcasing how fish farming can outperform rice growing in terms of profitability while protecting wetlands.

To support implementation, officers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) were deployed to oversee the project under the leadership of Major David Muwanga Kibirango. His team has played a key role in establishing and expanding the farm within a short period.

Currently, the Limoto Fish Farm has 26 fish ponds, positioning it as a model farm for farmers seeking to venture into aquaculture.

On April 20, 2026, the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye, visited the project site to assess its progress. She expressed satisfaction with the development of the farm, noting that it demonstrates the viability of fish farming as a pathway to economic transformation.

During the visit, Major Kibirango outlined the economic advantages of fish farming, providing a comparative analysis with rice cultivation. He explained that an acre of land can accommodate four fish ponds, each with a capacity of 15,000 fish.

According to his estimates, rice farmers typically earn about 200,000 shillings per acre after six months. In contrast, fish farming yields significantly higher returns. Feeding costs amount to approximately 70,000 shillings per day, totaling about 15 million shillings over five months, while labour and other expenses add up to around 5 million shillings.

At harvest, a farmer can obtain at least 10,000 fish from a single pond, with each kilogram selling at 7,000 shillings. This translates to about 70 million shillings per pond within five months. With four ponds per acre, earnings can rise to approximately 280 million shillings, making fish farming far more profitable than rice growing.

Major Kibirango called on the government to continue supporting farmers and encouraging wider adoption of fish farming, noting its strong potential to improve household incomes.

From Limoto, Ms Barekye proceeded to the Kaitambiri Fish Farm project, another initiative supported under State House.

The Resident District Commissioner for Pallisa, Mr. Majid Dhikusooka, revealed that the project was established following his appeal to the President to extend similar support to farmers who could not be accommodated at Limoto.

Through collaboration between the Ministries of Water and Environment, Agriculture, and State House, six fish ponds have so far been established at Kaitambiri, all with fish.

Mika Makeri, the chairperson of fish farmers at Kaitambiri, praised the initiative, describing it as a turning point for income generation in the area. He noted that many farmers had long relied on rice cultivation, which yielded minimal returns while contributing to environmental degradation.

However, he highlighted several challenges affecting farmers, including limited market access, insecurity at fish ponds, and the high cost of fish feeds.

In response, the State House Comptroller unveiled Masheda Holdings Company Limited as a ready market for the farmers’ fish.

David Osiya, a representative of the company, assured farmers of guaranteed market access, with catfish priced at 7,000 shillings per kilogram and tilapia at 7,500 shillings.

He further disclosed plans to establish a fish feeds factory to address the high cost and scarcity of feeds.

Addressing the farmers, Ms Barekye urged them to take full ownership of the project, emphasizing that the President has already invested over one billion shillings into the initiative.

“You all have to move out of poverty. Just embrace this project and you will see the transformation,” she said.

She also warned individuals who may attempt to sabotage the project, stating that firm action would be taken against offenders. She urged farmers to report theft and cautioned security personnel to ensure the safety of the fish ponds.

Ms. Barekye further assured the farmers that State House would support the project by installing a perimeter fence and providing additional resources to guarantee its sustainability.

The fish farming initiative is increasingly being viewed as a transformative intervention, offering both economic and environmental benefits to the people of Pallisa and surrounding areas.