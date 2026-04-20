PPDA and Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition Step Up Oversight of Road Works

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), in collaboration with the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), has continued to conduct a joint monitoring exercise of road projects in Karamoja Subregion and Sironko district.

The monitoring, which began on the 14th of April, focused on a number of road projects. One of them was the upgrading of the Muyembe–Nakapiripirit road (92KM) to paved (BITUMINOUS) standard and Secondary Link Roads (25KM), contracted to Polat Yol by the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT).

This road is funded by the Islamic Development Bank and the Government of Uganda. On Friday, 17th April, PPDA and KACC monitored the civil works for the upgrading of the Namagumba–Budadiri–Nalulugugu road (39KM) from gravel to paved (BITUMINOUS) standard, contracted to SHADONG LUQIAO Group Co. Ltd.

The Namagumba–Budadiri–Nalulugugu road construction is in Sironko district and is funded by the African Development Bank.

During the exercise, the monitoring team inspected several road project sites and held engagements with contractors, community members, and site workers.

Emphasis was placed on project progress, quality compliance, environmental compliance, safety and health, work welfare, community engagements, documentation, and financial management. Simon Onen from PPDA stated that the monitoring is to know the progress of the project and also ensure value for money.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, the Executive Director for KACC, cautioned contractors that the government is giving them billions of money for road construction, and they should make sure that they do not shame the government and donor partners in the communities they are working in. Dr. Mukisa called upon contractors to be gender-sensitive on their projects.

Key issues were found out and will be compiled in the Contract Monitoring System (CMS) to guide corrective actions and improve future project implementation.