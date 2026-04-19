Baseless and False! No Attempted Shooting Incident Involving Dr. Chris Mukiza and MP Moses Kamuntu

A recent article from a local news website has made serious, yet entirely unfounded claims against Dr. Chris Mukiza, the Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS). The article falsely accuses Dr. Mukiza of attempting to shoot Rubanda West MP Moses Kamuntu during a supposed confrontation at a hotel in Kololo. These claims are baseless, malicious, and intended to harm Dr. Mukiza’s reputation and tarnish the image of the Bureau.

The defamatory report, now circulating on social media platforms such as Facebook and Phoenix, appears to be a deliberate attempt at extortion, fueled by irresponsible journalism and sensationalism.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, has confirmed that no such incident has been reported at any police station.

It is also important to clarify that Dr. Mukiza does not drive himself in his official vehicle. He is always accompanied by an official driver when using a government car, and his security is managed by a trained security detail, capable of handling any potential security risks.

The accusation that Dr. Mukiza was driving under the influence and tried to pull a gun on MP Kamuntu is a direct attack on his professional integrity and character. Dr. Mukiza is well-respected for his leadership, professionalism, and stable, principled approach to his role.

The public is urged to dismiss these false claims and to remain cautious about believing unverified stories that seek to harm individuals through rumors and personal vendettas.