UGANDA INTRODUCES DECEMBER 5 OBSERVANCE TO PROMOTE YOUTH INNOVATION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Kampala, Uganda — April 19, 2026

A new national observance aimed at advancing youth entrepreneurship and digital skills development is set to be marked annually on December 5 in Uganda.

The initiative is designed to highlight the growing role of young people in driving innovation, particularly in media, technology, and small business sectors. Organisers say the observance will serve as a platform to encourage practical skills development and self-employment among Uganda’s youth.

The day is not designated as a public holiday but will be observed through organised activities, partnerships, and community-led engagements across the country.

Stakeholders involved in the initiative indicate that the observance responds to ongoing challenges related to youth unemployment, as well as the need to better equip young people with skills relevant to a digital economy.

“This kind of platform helps shift attention toward solutions,” said a Kampala-based youth policy analyst. “It’s about recognising initiative, building capacity, and connecting young people to opportunities.”

Planned activities for the inaugural observance in 2026 are expected to include digital training workshops, entrepreneurship forums, and youth-led discussions on innovation and civic participation.

A national youth entrepreneurship summit is also being planned in Kampala, where emerging founders will have the opportunity to present ideas, network, and engage with industry stakeholders.

In addition, recognition awards are expected to form part of the observance, highlighting achievements by young Ugandans in areas such as technology, enterprise, and community development.

Organisers say the observance will also promote collaboration between youth groups, private sector actors, and development partners, with the aim of building sustainable support systems for young innovators.

While still in its early stages, the December 5 observance—also referred to by organisers as Nyanzi Martin Luther Day—is being positioned as a long-term platform to strengthen youth participation in Uganda’s economic and social transformation.