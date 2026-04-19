Kampala University at 27: Prof. Kateregga’s Enduring Legacy Drives Education Growth

By Brian Mugenyi

KAMPALA — When Kampala University opens its gates for graduation on April 23, 2026, it will not just be celebrating academic success—it will be marking 27 years of steady growth, resilience, and vision under its founder, Badru Kateregga.

At the university’s Ggaba Main Campus, a total of 3,515 graduates are expected to receive degrees, diplomas, and certificates, adding to the growing pool of professionals shaped by the institution over the years.

From Modest Beginnings to Regional Presence

Founded in 1999 and licensed in 2000 by the Uganda National Council for Higher Education, Kampala University has evolved from a modest private institution into a multi-campus university with a regional footprint.

Today, the university operates campuses in:

Ggaba, Mutundwe, and Masaka in Uganda

in Uganda Kenya , including Kitengela

, including Kitengela Rwanda, with presence in Kigali and Nyagatare

This expansion reflects a deliberate effort to extend access to higher education beyond borders, positioning the university as a growing player in East Africa’s academic landscape.

A Culture of Excellence and Opportunity

Over the years, Kampala University has built a reputation for producing graduates who contribute meaningfully across sectors—banking, education, media, entrepreneurship, and public service.

University leaders say the focus has been on balancing academic theory with practical skills, ensuring students are prepared for the realities of a competitive job market.

Beyond the lecture halls, the institution has also distinguished itself through co-curricular activities. Cultural galas, sports competitions, and music events have become platforms for nurturing talent, giving students a well-rounded university experience.

A Milestone Graduation

According to university administrators, this year’s graduation is not just routine—it is a celebration of endurance and progress.

Rashida Kateregga, part of the university’s leadership team, described the ceremony as a defining moment for both students and the institution.

“This graduation is important to the university’s journey. We encourage all graduates to be part of this special occasion,” she said.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Julius Ssekatawa, echoed the call, urging graduates and their families to attend in time and fully embrace the milestone.

“This is one of the most memorable days in a student’s academic life. We want them to experience it fully,” he noted.

The Vision Behind the Institution

At the center of Kampala University’s journey is Prof. Kateregga, whose vision has guided the institution for nearly three decades.

As Vice Chancellor, he has consistently emphasized education as a tool for transformation, not just for individuals, but for communities and the nation at large.

His leadership has seen the university maintain a strong footing in both arts and science disciplines, while steadily expanding its reach and relevance.

A Legacy Still Growing

As Kampala University prepares to graduate another cohort, its story continues to unfold—one defined by growth, regional expansion, and commitment to quality education.

For thousands of alumni spread across Uganda and beyond, the institution remains a launchpad for opportunity, while for current students, it represents a pathway to a brighter future.

And as the graduation bell rings this April, it will signal not just the end of an academic chapter for 3,515 students—but also the continuation of a legacy that has been 27 years in the making.