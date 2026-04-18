President Museveni celebrates electoral victory with Lango Sub-region, warns against corruption 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni today joined thousands of jubilant NRM supporters in Lango Sub-region to celebrate his recent electoral victory.

The event which was held at Lango College Grounds, marked a moment of appreciation and renewed commitment between the President and the people of Lango, who turned up in large numbers to show their support.

In his address, President Museveni expressed gratitude to the people of Lango and the entire nation for their continued trust in his leadership.

“I thank God for the unity the people of Uganda have continued to show us.It’s God who has continued making us united and that’s why I start by thanking Him.”

In addition,he appreciated the people of Lango for voting wisely but also massively in the recent general elections.

“Now that elections are over, make sure all households which haven’t benefited from PDM benefit in the next five years. That’s why the leaders should not just talk generally but should be specific; parish by parish on how many homesteads have received because those who get support get out of poverty,” President Museveni noted.

Furthermore , President Museveni called on the MPs to check how many youths have got the Emyooga money at constituency level.

He also noted that the government is planning to start a fresh program of giving coffee seedlings and fruits to farmers.

“I’m going to use my land in Baralegi and other government land to plant seedlings which can be given to people for free,”Museveni noted.

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and economic transformation as Uganda moves forward.

“I thank the people of Lango for standing with the National Resistance Movement and for supporting our vision of prosperity for all Ugandans,” the President said.

“We must now focus on wealth creation, job opportunities, and improving household incomes.”

More importantly, President Museveni cautioned Ugandans against corruption.

“Don’t be kind to corrupt people ,nobody should deduct any money from your PDM, there is enough space in Luzira ,” he warned.

President Museveni further encouraged Lango people to be very hard working, noting that if people have money it’s easier to progress.

He concluded by expressing gratitude again to the people of Lango for their support for the NRM.

“Thank you very much for the massive votes you gave me,may God bless you,“President Museveni said.

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Lira City Woman Member of Parliament, who also serves as the Minister for Health, warmly welcomed President Museveni to Lango and thanked him for advancing national transformation.

She appreciated the President for the development in the last forty years, citing Projects like Parish Development Model and Emyooga. She also thanked the people of Lango for voting President Museveni massively with 80.4%.

In addition, Dr. Aceng commended President Museveni for the great improvement in service delivery in the subregion.

“Im very happy to note that heart surgeries ,brain surgeries,dialysis are all made in Lira hospital,”she added.

The government Chief Whip, Hon. Hamson Obua also praised the people of Lango for voting NRM massively.

“We are here to thank God and the people of Lango for the triumphant victory in the elections,” Hon. Obua said.

Ambassador Joseph Ocwet, the Director General of the External Security Organisation (ESO) praised the President’s commitment to infrastructure development, education, and security in the region, noting significant improvements over the years.

“You brought prosperity to Lango. There is a lot of development ,the roads, education system,healthcare has gone beyond our expectations. This is the reason Lango voted for you massively this time,”Ambassador Ocwet noted.

Prior to the event ,President Museveni laid a wreath in memory of the late Anthony Ocwet,the father of Ambassador Ocwet and the late Mrs.Carolyn Akullu Ocwet, his wife.

The event was also attended by Ministers, religious and cultural leaders, NRM leaders, among others.