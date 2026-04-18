Profile: Meera Ruparelia – Property Powerhouse Joins Victoria University Council

Meera Ruparelia, the eldest daughter of Uganda’s prominent businessman Sudhir Ruparelia, has been appointed as the new representative of the directors on the council of Victoria University.

The move, announced in April 2026, sees her step into the role previously held by her late brother Rajiv Ruparelia, who died in a road accident in May 2025. Observers see the appointment as a continuation of family stewardship in one of the Ruparelia Group’s key education investments.

Born on December 12, 1985, Meera is the first of three children of Sudhir and Jyotsna Ruparelia. She grew up as the family’s business empire—spanning banking, real estate, hospitality, and education—expanded rapidly. While maintaining a relatively low public profile, she has long played a central role within the group, particularly in property development.

Education

Meera holds a Bachelor of Science in Investment and Financial Risk Management from City, University of London. Her training in the UK sharpened her analytical and financial skills, which she has applied across the family businesses.

Early in her career, she worked as a cashier at Crane Bank—a deliberate grounding in operations that exposed her to the fundamentals of banking from the frontline.

Career and Experience

Meera serves as Head of Developments at Meera Investments Limited, the real estate arm of the Ruparelia Group founded in 1994. Under her leadership, the company manages and develops a portfolio of more than 400 residential and commercial properties across Uganda, Dubai, and London.

She is also a senior property manager at Crane Management Services, where she has been active since 2010.

Her experience spans mixed-use developments, luxury apartments, commercial complexes, and hospitality projects that have contributed to shaping Kampala’s urban landscape. Colleagues describe her as detail-oriented, with a strong focus on execution, tenant experience, and long-term asset value.

Through Meera Investments, she has overseen projects in premium office, residential, and hospitality spaces, employing hundreds and contributing significantly to Uganda’s construction and real estate sector.

Family

Meera is married to Kenyan businessman Ravi Kotecha. The couple wed in 2010 and have one daughter. She remains closely involved in the wider Ruparelia family enterprise alongside her sister Sheena and, until his passing, her brother Rajiv.

She also serves as a trustee of the Ruparelia Foundation, the family’s philanthropic arm.

Interests

Outside business, Meera shares her father’s passion for wildlife and environmental conservation, aligning with the family’s broader focus on sustainability and community initiatives.

What She Brings to Victoria University Council

Meera brings a blend of strategic business insight, project management experience, and practical industry perspective shaped by years of overseeing complex real estate developments. Her background in financial risk management and scaling large portfolios is expected to strengthen governance and support sustainable growth at the university.

At her swearing-in ceremony, assisted by her brother-in-law Jay Sakaria, she pledged to uphold “values of innovation, resilience and practical learning,” emphasizing the need to position the university at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution by bridging academia and industry.

Vice Chancellor Lawrence Muganga described her appointment as a significant boost, expressing confidence in her ability to provide strong leadership and strategic direction. The university continues to honour Rajiv Ruparelia’s legacy through initiatives such as the Rajiv Ruparelia Bursary, which offers fully funded Master’s scholarships.

In a conglomerate where education has become a key legacy pillar alongside commerce, Meera Ruparelia’s entry onto the council blends executive experience with family continuity. She steps into the role at a time when Victoria University is positioning itself for greater innovation and competitiveness in East Africa’s evolving higher education landscape.