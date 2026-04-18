Rajiv’s sister Meera Ruparelia Joins Victoria University Council in Move Seen as Family Continuity Push

Kampala – Victoria University has appointed Meera Ruparelia as the new Representative of the Directors on its University Council, replacing her late brother Rajiv Ruparelia, who died in a road accident in May 2025.

The appointment, confirmed in a press statement dated April 16, 2026, and followed by her swearing-in ceremony, has been framed by the institution as a “big boost” to advance Rajiv’s vision for innovation-driven, industry-aligned higher education in Uganda.

Meera, the eldest daughter of billionaire businessman Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia and a key figure in the family’s vast property portfolio through Meera Investments, committed during the ceremony — assisted by her brother-in-law Jay Sakaria — to upholding values of innovation, resilience, and practical learning.

“Our focus is to ensure that Victoria University remains at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution by bridging the gap between academia and industry,” she stated.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga paid tribute to the late Rajiv, describing him as a transformative figure whose legacy “transformed not just an institution, but the entire approach to modern education in Uganda.”

He expressed confidence in Meera’s ability to provide “strong leadership and strategic guidance” as the university pushes a “responsive and future-ready education system.”

“With this appointment, we are not just maintaining continuity, we are strengthening our resolve to innovate, grow and lead,” Muganga added.

Rajiv Ruparelia, who served as Managing Director of Victoria University and a council member, was widely credited with steering the private institution toward experiential learning, scholarship expansion, and positioning it as a regionally competitive player. The family has since honoured him through initiatives such as the Rajiv Ruparelia Bursary, including 100 fully funded Master’s scholarships.

Watchdog understands that the Ruparelia family maintains significant influence over the university, which forms part of their broader business empire that spans banking, real estate, hospitality, and education assets like Kampala Parents School.

Critics may view the seamless family succession on the council as further evidence of how Uganda’s elite business dynasties entwine private enterprise with institutional governance in the education sector. Questions remain about whether this appointment will genuinely inject fresh ideas or simply preserve the status quo under the Ruparelia banner.

Victoria University, like many private tertiary institutions in Uganda, faces ongoing scrutiny over quality assurance, graduate employability, and the balance between profit motives and public good in higher education.

Meera Ruparelia brings a background in business administration (City University London) and hands-on experience managing the family’s extensive property holdings in Uganda, Dubai, and London. Whether her expertise in real estate will translate into academic innovation at council level is yet to be seen.

The development comes amid broader conversations about governance, transparency, and merit in Uganda’s growing private university sector, where family-controlled boards are not uncommon.

Watchdog will continue to monitor how this leadership change impacts Victoria University’s direction, student outcomes, and accountability to the wider public.