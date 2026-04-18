Victoria University, Makerere Among Nine Universities Cleared for Pharmacy Training

KAMPALA – The Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda (PSU) has approved nine universities to train pharmacists, a significant expansion that could widen access to pharmacy education—while raising tough questions about quality control in one of Uganda’s most sensitive health sectors.

In a public notice dated April 16, 2026, the PSU, working alongside the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), unveiled the list of institutions accredited to offer the Bachelor of Pharmacy degree.

The approved universities include long-established players such as Makerere University and Mbarara University of Science and Technology, alongside Gulu University, Busitema University, Kampala International University Western Campus, Victoria University, Fins Medical University, Seeta University, and Jeph International University.

Legal Backing, Strict Conditions

The accreditation is anchored in Section 22 of the Pharmacy and Drugs Act Cap 309, which mandates the PSU to regulate the training, registration, and professional conduct of pharmacists in Uganda.

Under this framework, only graduates from PSU-recognised institutions—or their approved equivalents—will qualify for professional registration.

PSU Secretary Dr. Lutoti Stephen, who signed the notice, issued a clear warning: recognition is conditional. Any institution that falls short of required standards risks immediate derecognition by the PSU Council.

Expansion Meets Scrutiny

The move nearly doubles the number of accredited pharmacy training institutions in recent years, reflecting growing demand for pharmaceutical professionals amid Uganda’s expanding healthcare system.

But expansion comes with risk.

With more universities entering the space, the pressure is now firmly on both PSU and NCHE to enforce standards and prevent a dilution of training quality—especially in a country still grappling with counterfeit drugs and gaps in healthcare regulation.

Mandatory Student Registration

All pharmacy students are now required to register through the PSU Pharmacy Student Portal and obtain a PSU Student Number. The annual registration deadline is March 31, and the directive applies equally to Ugandan students studying abroad.

Upon graduation, candidates must pass PSU-administered qualifying examinations:

* Pre-internship exams – January and June

* Post-internship exams – February and August

A Matter of Life and Health

The PSU, established under Cap 309, remains the statutory body tasked with safeguarding standards in pharmacy practice.

With this latest expansion, the real test begins: whether these institutions can produce competent, ethical pharmacists—or whether the regulator will be forced to cut the list if standards slip.

For parents, students, and health sector stakeholders, the message is clear: only training from PSU-accredited universities guarantees a path to professional licensure.

In Uganda’s fragile drug supply chain—where poor regulation has previously cost lives—pharmacy education is not just an academic issue. It is a frontline public health priority.