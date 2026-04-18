Mukono Municipal Council Ranked Among Top 10 Performing Local Governments: Inside The Numbers, Reforms And Political Signals Behind Return To Top 10

Mukono — After years of slipping performance and growing scrutiny, Mukono Municipality is staging a notable comeback—re-entering the top 10 in Uganda’s latest Local Government performance rankings and offering a case study in how administrative recalibration and political alignment can shift outcomes.

But beyond the applause, the real story lies in the numbers, the systems, and the pressure points that forced change.

The Rankings: What They Measure And Why They Matter

Uganda’s Local Government performance assessment framework evaluates over 170 districts and municipalities annually. The scorecard typically aggregates performance across five core pillars: financial management, governance and accountability, service delivery, human resource management, and cross-cutting issues such as gender and environmental compliance.

Each local government is scored out of 100, with top performers often registering between 80–90 percent, while struggling entities fall below 60.

Sources familiar with the latest assessment indicate that Mukono Municipality climbed from the lower performance band (estimated between 55–60 percent in previous cycles) to above the 75 percent threshold—enough to push it into the top 10 bracket nationally.

That jump, analysts say, is not cosmetic.

“A 15–20 percentage point improvement in this framework usually reflects real administrative correction—especially in financial discipline and reporting,” a governance analyst told Watchdog Uganda.

Where Mukono Was Losing Ground

In earlier assessments, Mukono’s weaknesses were concentrated in three areas:

* Budget absorption: In some financial years, less than 70 percent of allocated development funds were utilized, with projects delayed or rolled over.

* Accountability gaps: Audit queries and delayed accountability reports dragged down the municipality’s credibility score.

* Procurement inefficiencies: Slow contract awards and weak supervision affected project completion rates.

These challenges are not unique to Mukono, but their persistence had pushed the municipality down the rankings ladder.

The Turnaround Strategy

The latest improvement appears to have been driven by targeted interventions rather than broad, unfocused reforms.

At the technical level, Town Clerk John Byabagambi is credited with tightening financial controls and enforcing compliance timelines. Internal reports suggest that budget absorption has now improved to above 90 percent—one of the strongest indicators in the performance framework.

Procurement timelines were also streamlined, with contract awards reportedly reduced from an average of 90 days to under 60 days, enabling faster project execution.

On accountability, the municipality is said to have cleared a significant backlog of audit queries, while ensuring that statutory reports are submitted within mandated deadlines.

Political-Technical Alignment

Equally critical has been improved coordination between the political and technical leadership.

Mayor Erisa Mukasa Nkoyoyo has focused on political oversight and community mobilization, ensuring that council priorities align with citizen expectations.

At the same time, the office of the Deputy Resident District Commissioner, led by Rhonda Titwe Kagaaga, has reportedly intensified supervision of government programs—particularly those funded under central government initiatives.

Speaker Nakaddu’s council has also played a role in strengthening legislative oversight, ensuring that resolutions are implemented and committees are functional.

“The difference now is coordination. Before, each arm was working in silos. Now there is a clearer chain of accountability,” a municipal official noted.

Service Delivery: Reading Between The Lines

While rankings are heavily data-driven, they ultimately reflect service delivery outcomes.

Mukono’s improved score suggests gains in several practical areas:

* Road maintenance: Increased grading of community access roads, particularly in peri-urban divisions.

* Education support: Better monitoring of UPE schools and timely disbursement of capitation grants.

* Health services: Improved functionality of Health Centre IIIs and IVs, including drug availability and staffing compliance.

With an estimated population exceeding 200,000 residents and growing at over 4 percent annually, Mukono faces urban pressures that test governance capacity daily.

The municipality’s ability to improve performance under such demographic strain is being viewed as a positive signal.

Citizens React

Residents have also begun to take note of the shift, though many say sustained delivery will be the true test.

Mike Ssegawa, a resident of Kirangira Cell in Mukono Municipality, welcomed the development but urged leaders to maintain momentum.

“This improvement is commendable and shows that when leadership aligns, results can be achieved. But for the ordinary resident, what matters is consistent service delivery—better roads, reduced land conflicts, and responsive leadership,” he said.

He added that rankings should translate into visible change at community level, noting that many residents still grapple with infrastructure gaps and administrative delays.

The Political Timing

The return to the top 10 comes at a politically sensitive time.

As Uganda moves closer to the next electoral cycle, performance rankings are increasingly shaping political narratives. For incumbents, they offer measurable evidence of delivery; for challengers, they provide benchmarks to contest.

Within Mukono, the improved ranking is already being framed as a “high note” for the current leadership cycle—an achievement that could influence voter perception.

Not Yet A Perfect Score

Despite the gains, governance experts caution that Mukono’s recovery remains fragile.

Key structural challenges persist:

* Rapid urbanization without matching infrastructure investment

* Land disputes that complicate planning and revenue collection

* Limited local revenue base, with heavy dependence on central government transfers

Sustaining a score above 75 percent will require institutionalizing reforms rather than relying on individual leadership momentum.

What This Means For Other Municipalities

Mukono’s rebound offers a broader lesson for local governments across Uganda: performance rankings are not fixed—they respond to deliberate action.

Improving from the bottom half to the top tier within one assessment cycle, while difficult, is achievable with:

* Strong financial discipline

* Timely reporting and accountability

* Political and technical cohesion

* Focused execution of priority projects

For policymakers, it also reinforces the importance of using data-driven assessments not just as punitive tools, but as catalysts for reform.

The Road Ahead

For Mukono Municipality, the immediate challenge is consolidation.

Maintaining top-tier performance will require deepening reforms in revenue mobilization, urban planning, and infrastructure delivery—areas that directly affect residents’ daily lives.

There is also an opportunity to leverage the improved ranking to attract investment and partnerships, positioning Mukono as a model urban municipality within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

For now, the numbers tell a story of recovery. Whether that story evolves into sustained excellence will depend on what happens next.