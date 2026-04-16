Nabbanja cracks the whip: PM demands results as national performance conference opens in Munyonyo

KAMPALA – There was no room for excuses as Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja took to the podium at the opening of the National Performance Review Conference 2026, delivering a blunt message to government officials: Ugandans want results — not reports.

Speaking at the Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Nabbanja set the tone for what is shaping up to be a no-nonsense audit of government performance, warning that policy promises must now translate into visible impact on the ground.

FROM PAPER TO PRACTICE: PM DEMANDS ACTION

In a speech that cut through the usual bureaucratic comfort zones, Nabbanja described the conference as a critical turning point — not another talk shop.

“This is not merely a routine engagement,” she told delegates. “It is a platform for honest reflection on where we are succeeding, where we are falling short, and what must be done to improve performance.”

As Leader of Government Business, the Prime Minister emphasized a hard truth often whispered but rarely confronted: Uganda has no shortage of plans — the problem has always been execution.

Her message was direct: government agencies must shift from activity to impact, from spending to results.

INSIDE THE HIGH-STAKES REVIEW

The three-day conference, organised by the Office of the Prime Minister, has drawn a powerful mix of decision-makers — ministers, MPs, RDCs, CAOs, technocrats, development partners, and private sector players — all under one roof.

At the centre of discussions is a deep dive into Uganda’s performance, including scrutiny of the National Annual Performance Report for FY 2024/2025 and assessments of service delivery across local governments.

But beyond the reports lies a bigger question: why do gaps between policy and reality persist?

Delegates are being pushed to confront uncomfortable realities — stalled projects, weak coordination, and systems that track progress too slowly to fix problems in real time.

SDGs, VISION 2040 AND THE RACE AGAINST TIME

The conference is also aligning Uganda’s development agenda with global and continental commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals, Vision 2040, and the National Development Plan IV.

A key milestone will be the rollout of a new SDG roadmap expected to guide implementation over the next five years — a period many see as critical if Uganda is to stay on track with its long-term transformation targets.

The stakes are high. With a growing population and rising public expectations, the margin for slow delivery is rapidly shrinking.

DIGITAL TRACKING, LOCAL POWER, PRIVATE SECTOR PUSH

Away from speeches, the real work is in the solutions being pushed.

Government is looking to tighten its grip on performance through digital monitoring systems that can track projects in real time, flag delays early, and enforce accountability across ministries and districts.

There is also renewed focus on empowering local governments — often the weakest link in service delivery — while bringing the private sector more firmly into the equation to drive jobs, incomes, and economic activity.

Environmental compliance, another recurring blind spot, is also back on the agenda as Uganda balances development with sustainability.

MUSEVENI EXPECTED TO SET FINAL TONE

All eyes now turn to President Yoweri Museveni, who is expected to address and close the conference with strategic direction that could shape government priorities in the months ahead.

His intervention is likely to reinforce the central message already delivered: performance will no longer be judged by intentions, but by outcomes.

THE REAL TEST: DELIVERY ON THE GROUND

For all the high-level discussions, one reality hangs over the Munyonyo meeting — Ugandans are watching.

From health centres without drugs to roads that stall mid-construction, citizens are less interested in frameworks and more concerned with tangible change.

The success of this conference will not be measured by speeches or resolutions, but by what happens after the delegates leave Munyonyo — whether government systems can finally deliver faster, better, and more visibly.

For Nabbanja and her team, the message is clear: the era of explaining delays is fading. The era of delivering results has begun.