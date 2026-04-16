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PPDA, Karamoja CSOs Intensify Monitoring of Government Projects

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KACC, PPDA and Riamiriam on monitoring

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA), the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), and the Riamiriam Civil Society Network–Karamoja have intensified the monitoring of government projects across the Karamoja sub-region.

The monitoring exercise, which began on 15th April 2026, covers a number of key projects. These include the emergency opening of the Rupa–Nadunget Cement Factory Road in Moroto District, the Katikekile Cement Factory Road, the Moroto–Lokitanyala Road, as well as the construction and upgrading of local laboratories in Moroto. The exercise also includes oversight of security roads opened across Karamoja.

Road being monitored

According to Simon Onen from PPDA, the monitoring initiative is aimed at ensuring value for money in public investments.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), emphasized that all government projects in Karamoja will be monitored across districts and locations to assess whether they are being executed properly. He also expressed appreciation to PPDA for supporting KACC and Riamiriam in efforts to improve service delivery in the region.

Topoth Charles, a community monitor from Riamiriam, commended the government for funding development projects in Karamoja. He further urged contractors to prioritize the employment of local Karimojong communities so that they can directly benefit from the ongoing works.

Bridge under construction

PPDA, KACC, and Riamiriam continue to monitor projects using the Contracts Monitoring System (CMS) to enhance transparency and accountability.


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