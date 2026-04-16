Kyankwanzi Changes Norbert Mao’s ‘View’, Urges Opposition Leaders To Embrace NALI Training

MAO DEFENDS KYANKWANZI EXPERIENCE, CALLS FOR NATIONAL—NOT PARTISAN—LEADERSHIP TRAINING

Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has doubled down on his praise for the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi (NALI), urging Ugandans—especially opposition leaders—to rethink long-held perceptions about the facility.

In a video recorded shortly after returning from Kyankwanzi, Mao described the experience as eye-opening, insisting that participation in the training does not equate to ideological indoctrination.

“When you go to Kyankwanzi, you go with your own brain. What you come back with is up to you. What you agree with is up to you,” Mao said. “I am not an empty vessel to be filled with some ideas.”

He challenged the widely held belief that Kyankwanzi is a preserve of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), arguing that the institute should instead serve all Ugandans regardless of political affiliation.

“Actually, Kyankwanzi should not just be for NRM. I wish it was for all political parties. It is too much identified with NRM, yet it should be a national thing—as the name suggests,” he noted.

Mao emphasized the need for a shared national understanding, particularly around Uganda’s history, sovereignty, and security. He argued that some of the content taught at Kyankwanzi—such as lectures on defending national sovereignty and resisting foreign interference—are critical for all leaders.

“We need to teach people the history of Uganda. Some of these lectures are important for all leaders to attend,” he said.

Addressing criticism about the military-style aspects of the training, Mao dismissed claims that wearing uniforms at Kyankwanzi is ideological.

“Wearing the uniform means we are all ready to defend our country. It is not an ideological statement. The only ideology there should be is that you love this country,” he explained.

He further humanized the uniformed forces, noting that those who serve in them are part of the same society.

“After all, the men and women wearing that uniform are our brothers and sisters, our parents,” he added.

Calling it his first visit to the institute, Mao said the experience had given him “a better view” and “a better sense of perspective,” while also challenging narratives that portray Kyankwanzi as merely a center for drills, parades, and political chanting.

“It is not a question of singing and running around and parades. To a certain extent, those who have been speaking about Kyankwanzi have projected a different image from what I found,” he said.

Mao concluded by recommending the training to other leaders, arguing that broader participation could help bridge political divides and strengthen national unity.

His remarks are likely to spark fresh debate within Uganda’s opposition circles, where skepticism toward Kyankwanzi remains deeply entrenched.