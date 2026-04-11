Dr. Chris Mukiza Receives Rotary Vocational Award for Outstanding Service and Leadership in Statistics

Dr. Chris N. Mukiza, the Executive Director of the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), has received the Rotary Vocational/Service Award from the Rotary E-Club of Ntinda in recognition of his exemplary leadership and dedication to national service through high-quality statistical output and professional excellence.

The Chief Guest, Hon. Mike Sebalu, who also serves as District Governor for D9213 and is a member of the Rotary Club of Bukoto, praised Dr. Mukiza during his remarks, commending him for upholding a high standard of vocational service consistent with Rotary’s core values of integrity, selfless service, and creating lasting community impact.

He emphasized the importance of statistics in driving national development, noting that accurate and timely data supports policy formulation, planning, budgeting, monitoring, and overall service delivery.

“Statistics are not just numbers; they are the foundation for decision-making,” Hon. Sebalu said, underscoring that institutions like UBOS play a key role in guiding the country toward measurable progress.

He further recognized Dr. Mukiza’s leadership as instrumental in strengthening Uganda’s statistical systems and ensuring that national planning is grounded in reliable evidence.

Hon. Sebalu also explained the rigorous selection process for the award, noting that several nominations are proposed by members, reviewed by a board, and then presented to the general assembly for final approval.

He added that Dr. Mukiza has consistently delivered quality statistical outputs from the national level down to the lowest administrative units, making him a deserving recipient of the award. He also noted that Dr. Mukiza is a member of the Rotary Club of Muyenga and a Major Donor.

In his acceptance remarks, Dr. Chris Mukiza expressed sincere appreciation to the Rotary E-Club of Ntinda for the recognition. He described the award as motivation to further strengthen Uganda’s statistical capacity and ensure that UBOS continues producing reliable, relevant, and policy-responsive data.

“I am truly grateful to the Rotary E-Club of Ntinda for recognizing my service with the Rotary Vocational Award,” Dr. Mukiza said. “This award is not only a personal honour, but also a reflection of the Bureau’s commitment and the spirit of collaboration that drives institutional excellence.”

Dr. Mukiza noted that Rotarians utilize statistical data to complement government efforts in various communities, citing examples such as the blood bank at Mengo Hospital and the cancer unit at Nsambya Hospital, both aimed at improving citizens’ welfare.

He also stressed that the Bureau has continuously strengthened Uganda’s statistical ecosystem to ensure the availability of regular and reliable data for planning and development purposes.

He encouraged UBOS staff to join Rotary clubs of their choice so they can extend their service beyond themselves and broaden their professional networks, noting the shared values between Rotary and statistical service delivery.

The President of the Rotary E-Club of Ntinda, Ann Kamugisa, commended Dr. Mukiza for his leadership, which she said has strengthened institutional credibility and significantly contributed to Uganda’s development agenda.

She further stated that through his leadership, UBOS has become a key pillar in national planning, supporting government, the private sector, and development partners.

She added that the Service Award presented to Dr. Mukiza represents the club’s appreciation of his outstanding contribution and reflects the positive impact he has made on the lives of many Ugandans.

The award ceremony was held at Statistics House in Kampala and was attended by Rotarians from various clubs within the Kampala Metropolitan Area.