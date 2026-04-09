President Museveni calls for strategic approach to the Nile and Africa’s socio-economic transformation 

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today called for a strategic and ideological approach to addressing challenges facing the Nile Basin.

He emphasized that Africa’s survival depends on electrification, industrialization and regional integration.

The President made the remarks while delivering a lecture of opportunity to a delegation from the Egyptian Armed Forces Staff and Command College (War and National Defence College) at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

The delegation was led by Egypt’s Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Monzer Selim, and Maj. Gen. Khaled Elnahraway.

President Museveni said discussions about the Nile have for long focused on outdated colonial agreements instead of addressing the real challenges affecting the river.

“I have been discussing this with Egyptian leaders for a long time. They always talk about the old agreements with the British, but I tell them that the problem of the Nile is not those agreements,” he said.

He explained that the real threats to the Nile are rooted in underdevelopment in tropical countries.

“The problem of the Nile, number one, is the lack of electricity in the tropics. When people don’t have electricity, they depend on biomass, and that is the real danger,” President Museveni said.

He added that limited industrialization is also accelerating environmental degradation.

“When you have a big population that is not industrialized, people encroach on forests and wetlands for agriculture. That is why the answer is industrialization, so that people do not depend on agriculture alone,” he noted.

President Museveni also cited global climate change as a contributing factor, pointing to carbon emissions from industrialized countries.

The President called for a comprehensive master plan for the Nile Basin focused on electrification and industrial growth.

“I always tell them, let us have a master plan for transforming the Nile Valley through electrification and industrialization,” he said.

The President revealed that water flow from Uganda to South Sudan has reduced over the years due to declining rainfall.

“In the 1960s, the water flow was about 60 billion cubic meters, but now it has reduced to about 40 billion cubic meters,” he said.

President Museveni compared the Nile to the Congo River, noting the vast potential for regional cooperation.

“The Nile has about 85 billion cubic meters of water at Khartoum, but the Congo River has about 3,000 billion cubic meters. The Congo can provide the equivalent of about 30 Niles if there is peace and cooperation,” he explained.

The President stressed that Africa must focus on three historical missions: prosperity, strategic security, and brotherhood.

“Prosperity does not come from begging. If aid created prosperity, Latin America would be very rich, but they are still struggling. Prosperity comes from producing goods and services with calculation, selling them, and accessing markets,” he said.

President Museveni emphasized the importance of patriotism and Pan-Africanism in achieving economic growth.

“You need patriotism because you need Uganda for your own prosperity. But when you produce more, Uganda alone is not enough, that is why we talk about Pan-Africanism,” he added.

On security, President Museveni noted that African countries must integrate to compete globally.

“Some global actors are talking about superiority on land, at sea, in the air, and in space. For us, even if Uganda becomes a first-class country, it is too small. Integration gives us size and strength,” he said.

Drawing from his liberation experience, he recalled support from leaders such as Julius Nyerere and Samora Machel, which contributed to the growth of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

President Museveni further emphasized the need for socio-economic transformation in tropical countries to protect the environment.

“The tropics must move from primitive agriculture to industry and services. Only a few people should remain in agriculture, and they should be skilled,” he said.

He warned that continued dependence on biomass poses a serious threat to the Nile Basin.

“We must protect the Nile from two dangers — primitive agriculture and lack of electricity. If we continue destroying biomass, the impact will be severe,” he cautioned.

The President also highlighted the importance of natural water towers such as Rwenzori Mountains, Mount Kenya, and Mount Elgon, which sustain rainfall systems.

“The problem is not water in Africa; it is ideological. Africa’s solutions are known, but people are not focusing on the right issues,” President Museveni said.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Maj. Gen. Khaled Elnahraway commended Uganda for its hospitality and the insights shared during their visit.

“We are honoured to meet Your Excellency and to visit one of the leading training institutions in Uganda. What we have seen is far beyond what we knew from the media,” he said.

He noted that the delegation visited Jinja, where they witnessed the source of the Nile, describing it as a vital resource for both Uganda and Egypt.

The delegation also received a briefing on Uganda’s role in regional peace and cooperation, including its participation in COMESA.

“We look forward to strengthening cooperation and building stronger ties with Uganda and the African continent,” he added.