Ugandan young leader among six Rotary honorees for transforming access to education

[Kampala, Uganda, April 2026] – Derrick Kabuye of Kampala is one of six Rotary members and program participants age 30 and under honored as a Rotary People of Action: ‘Champions of Tomorrow’ for improving access to quality education and support services for students in rural Uganda.

Kabuye has played a central role in the “Educate a Community” project, a long-term initiative led by the Rotaract Club of Kampala South to transform Nyakijumba Primary School in the Kabale District of southwestern Uganda into a resilient rural education model. The project has addressed major barriers to learning by improving infrastructure, clean water access, sanitation, and menstrual hygiene support, while also strengthening early childhood education and community engagement.

A member of the Rotaract Club of Kampala South, Kabuye has helped drive the initiative since 2019, working with Rotary and Rotaract partners to ensure its growth and lasting impact. As a result, school enrollment has increased from 60 pupils in 2016 to more than 250, and the Early Childhood Development section now supports 121 learners, most demonstrating measurable progress in literacy and numeracy. More than 500 children have also received menstrual hygiene education and support, contributing to improved attendance and retention, particularly among girls.

“Education can change the trajectory of a child’s life – and that of their entire family,” said Kabuye. “We wanted to create a place where children can learn, grow, and feel supported. Today, seeing more students in class, especially girls, shows how far the school has come and what is possible when communities come together.”

For more than 120 years, Rotary has addressed the needs of communities across the globe. To recognize these efforts, Rotary honors six sustainable and scalable initiatives annually through the People of Action Honors program. Alongside Kabuye’s work, this year’s recognized initiatives include expanding education access in India, engaging youth in conflict resolution in the Philippines, building communication skills among deaf and hearing youth in Colombia, raising mental health awareness in the United States, and providing first aid training for young people in Italy.

“Improving society begins at the local level by addressing the issues communities face,” said Francesco Arezzo, Rotary International President. “By leading projects that provide educational resources to those in need, foster personal development, support mental health, and champion conflict resolution, these honorees are creating more peaceful and resilient communities today, and unlocking their own potential to become the next generation of service-minded leaders.”

About Rotary: brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 45,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 45,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit rotary.org