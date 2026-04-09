WATCHDOG REPORT: Mao Defends Kyankwanzi Appearance As Critics Say DP Credibility Is In Freefall

KAMPALA – Norbert Mao has mounted a robust defence of his controversial attendance at the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus retreat in Kyankwanzi, insisting he is participating in his official capacity as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs—not as a defector from opposition politics.

Taking to X on April 9, Mao posted invitation letters signed by NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, which addressed him as a “Senior Comrade” and formally invited him to the April 7–15 retreat at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi. The invitation, he emphasized, was extended with the knowledge of NRM National Chairman Yoweri Museveni.

“I was invited as Minister and Leader of the Democratic Party. I am a guest of the National Chairman,” Mao stated, thanking the NRM as a “sister party”—a phrase that has reignited debate around the controversial 2022 cooperation agreement that ushered him into Cabinet.

But even as Mao seeks to frame his presence as institutional engagement, the political optics are proving far harder to defend.

The Kyankwanzi retreat—long regarded as an NRM ideological boot camp designed to sharpen party cohesion, strategize legislative priorities, and consolidate political dominance—has traditionally been an exclusive affair for ruling party cadres. Mao’s appearance, therefore, has triggered a storm, with critics arguing it symbolises the steady blurring—and possible collapse—of the line between government and opposition.

For many observers, the timing is telling. Coming on the heels of the 2026 elections that cemented NRM’s parliamentary majority, the retreat is also a staging ground for internal power negotiations, including speculation around the speakership currently held by Anita Among. Mao’s name has quietly surfaced in some of these conversations, further fueling suspicion about his political trajectory.

Backlash from within Mao’s own Democratic Party (DP) has been swift and unusually blunt.

A pressure group operating under the banner “DP at Heart” issued a strongly worded protest, declaring Mao’s participation “irregular, unacceptable, and a direct affront” to the party’s independence. The group went as far as distancing the party from its own president, insisting he was attending “in his personal capacity” and not on behalf of DP structures.

Beyond formal statements, public sentiment—especially online—has been unforgiving. Social media platforms have been awash with accusations of betrayal, opportunism, and outright political surrender. Critics argue that an opposition leader cannot credibly sit in strategy sessions designed to “protect NRM gains” while still claiming to offer an alternative vision to Ugandans.

Yet this moment did not emerge in isolation.

Mao’s political repositioning has been under scrutiny since his acceptance of a Cabinet role under the DP-NRM cooperation framework. Marketed as “constructive engagement,” the arrangement has instead, in the eyes of detractors, steadily weakened the opposition’s oversight role. As Justice Minister, Mao occupies a sensitive docket in a government frequently accused by critics of electoral manipulation, judicial pressure, and shrinking civic space—making his proximity to ruling party strategy even more contentious.

Analysts warn that the episode reflects a deeper structural crisis within Uganda’s opposition: fragmentation, financial vulnerability, and susceptibility to political co-option. The Kyankwanzi appearance, they argue, is less about one man and more about a system where opposition figures are increasingly drawn into the gravitational pull of state power.

“You cannot claim to oppose a system while embedded within its inner sanctum,” one political observer noted. “It confuses voters, weakens accountability, and ultimately erodes democratic competition.”

As the retreat continues behind closed doors in Kyankwanzi, one question refuses to fade: is Norbert Mao still charting an independent political path for the Democratic Party—or is he, piece by piece, being absorbed into the machinery he once opposed?



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