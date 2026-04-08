How Yoweri Museveni’s Shs1.5 Billion Investment Transformed Kadugala Secondary School

MASAKA – What began as a modest rural school in Kadugala village has steadily evolved into one of Masaka City’s most promising education institutions, thanks in large part to a government investment of approximately Shs1.5 billion.

Kadugala Secondary School’s rise reflects a blend of public funding, committed leadership, and student discipline. Once characterized by dilapidated structures, the school now boasts improved facilities, growing enrolment, and rising academic performance—positioning it among the notable government-aided schools in the region.

The transformation followed targeted intervention by the Government of Uganda under President Museveni, aimed at strengthening infrastructure and expanding access to quality education. The funds have facilitated construction and renovation of classrooms, a library, a main hall, sanitation facilities, and partial development of a computer laboratory.

At the heart of this progress is head teacher Yahaya Ssengabi, whose leadership has drawn recognition across Masaka City. In 2025, he was named Best Performing Head Teacher, an accolade awarded by city education authorities. Under his stewardship, the school has not only expanded physically but also strengthened its academic and co-curricular profile.

Today, Kadugala Secondary School accommodates over 1,300 students, up from about 800 at its earlier stages. The institution is supported by both government-aided and privately paid teachers, with a total staff of 56 educators guiding learners from Senior One to Senior Six.

Deputy Head Teacher Hajjat Sauda Nakiyemba attributes much of the school’s progress to government support, noting that subsidized education has enabled many students from modest backgrounds to access schooling.

“Compared to other schools, our fees are affordable, and this has encouraged many parents to bring their children here,” she said, adding that government contributions continue to sustain operations.

Students pay about Shs158,000 per term for lunch at Ordinary Level and Shs178,000 at Advanced Level, while tuition and other essential services are largely supported by the state.

Academically, the school is steadily improving. In recent Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results, Kadugala registered nine first grades among its top performers, while over 200 students achieved strong results with combinations of As and Bs. School administrators describe this as a significant milestone, especially under the new curriculum.

Beyond academics, the school has also embraced co-curricular activities. Its netball team, for instance, competed in the UMEA games and finished fourth out of 18 schools—an achievement that has boosted its profile in sports.

Despite these gains, challenges remain. The school still faces a shortage of teachers in certain subjects, particularly Agriculture, following the retirement of a previous instructor. There are also gaps in ICT resources, with the existing computer laboratory requiring additional equipment.

Infrastructure demands continue to grow alongside enrolment. Administrators say more classrooms, teacher accommodation, and reliable electricity are needed to sustain evening study programs. Water shortages have also occasionally disrupted school activities.

Land ownership remains another unresolved issue, with school authorities appealing for government intervention to secure the land title and safeguard future development.

Masaka City education officials have praised the school’s trajectory while calling for continued investment. They specifically highlight the need to balance teacher welfare, noting disparities between science and arts teachers’ salaries.

Nevertheless, Kadugala Secondary School stands as a testament to how targeted public investment can transform rural education institutions. Since gaining government-aided status in 2022, the school has expanded rapidly, constructing multiple buildings and improving learning conditions.

Head teacher Ssengabi credits the success to discipline, teamwork, and a focus on service rather than profit.

“Commitment and hard work have enabled us to grow into a formidable school,” he said.

With ambitions to exceed 2,000 students in the near future, Kadugala Secondary School continues to attract learners from across Greater Masaka and neighboring districts. Its journey from humble beginnings to a rising academic hub underscores the impact of sustained government support and dedicated school leadership.