Fraud Alert: Multiple Fake X Accounts Impersonating Ugandan Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia Emerge Once Again

KAMPALA – Authorities, cybersecurity experts, and the public have been urged to exercise heightened vigilance following the emergence of multiple suspicious accounts on the social media platform X impersonating Ugandan business magnate Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia.

A simple search for “Sudhir Ruparelia” on X reveals a cluster of profiles using near-identical names, profile photos, and branding associated with the tycoon. Among them are:

* @sudhirruparelia – widely regarded as the verified official account (bio: Chairman, Ruparelia Group of Companies Uganda)

* @SudhirRupareli_

* @rupareli1

* @sudhirs_empire – a self-declared fan page with disclaimer: “This is fan’s page & Not associated with @sudhirruparelia”

* @RupareliaSudh01

* @sudhirRupareli3 – using a default profile image

The spread of these lookalike accounts—often created with subtle spelling alterations—reflects a growing pattern of digital impersonation schemes targeting high-profile individuals.

Dr. Ruparelia, chairman of the Ruparelia Group, is one of Uganda’s most prominent entrepreneurs, with business interests spanning real estate, banking, hospitality, education, and manufacturing. He has previously warned the public about fake accounts impersonating him, prompting suspensions by platform moderators. However, similar profiles continue to resurface, raising fresh concerns about coordinated fraud activity.

How the Scams Work

Cybersecurity experts warn that impersonator accounts are commonly used to:

* Solicit investments in fake high-return schemes

* Request money transfers or cryptocurrency payments

* Harvest personal and financial data

* Promote phishing links disguised as business opportunities

Red Flags to Watch

Several warning signs are evident in the current wave of accounts:

* Slight variations or misspellings in usernames

* Unauthorized use of the tycoon’s official photos

* Low follower counts and minimal credible activity

* Lack of clear “Parody” or “Fan Account” labeling, as required under X’s policies

Public Advisory

* Only trust the verified @sudhirruparelia account as the legitimate handle

* Do not send money or share sensitive information with unverified accounts

* Confirm any communication through official Ruparelia Group channels

* Report suspicious profiles using X’s impersonation reporting tools

* Cross-check claims via reputable media or the company’s official website

This latest wave of impersonation attempts highlights the increasing sophistication of social media fraud targeting influential East African business figures. Law enforcement agencies and platform administrators are being urged to act proactively to curb the trend and safeguard the public.

Anyone who may have interacted with suspicious accounts is advised to closely monitor their financial transactions and report incidents to the Cybercrime Unit of the Uganda Police Force.