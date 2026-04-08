NUP Spokesperson’s Wife Dies of Cancer as Husband Remains on Remand

Kampala — Edith Katende Mufumbiro, the wife of National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy Spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, has died after a prolonged battle with cancer, in a development that has reignited debate over pre-trial detention and its human cost.

Her death in the early hours of Tuesday was confirmed by Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the NUP president, who described it as a painful loss occurring while her husband remains incarcerated at Luzira Upper Prison.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of our dear sister and comrade… May God grant the family, especially our brother Waiswa, the strength he needs at this time,” Kyagulanyi said.

Detention Amid Personal Tragedy

Mufumbiro has been in custody since September 2025, facing charges of unlawful drilling, conspiracy to commit a felony, and related offences. The prosecution alleges that the offences occurred on February 12, 2025, at NUP headquarters in Makerere-Kavule, where party members are said to have engaged in unauthorised military-style drills.

He was arrested on September 8, 2025, while appearing at Kawempe Magistrates’ Court as a surety for another suspect, before being charged and remanded to Luzira Prison.

Despite presenting multiple sureties—including his elderly father, the late Edith Katende, and Nakawa East MP Ronald Balimwezo—his bail applications have been denied several times. In January 2026, he sought the recusal of the presiding magistrate, insisting the charges are politically motivated. The case remains before court, with the accused denying all allegations.

Opposition Raises Alarm

Kyagulanyi and other NUP officials have described the charges as fabricated, arguing that Mufumbiro was not at the party headquarters on the alleged date but was instead attending to his ailing wife at Mulago Cancer Institute.

They have criticised the judiciary over repeated bail denials, especially in light of the family’s medical circumstances, framing the case as part of a broader crackdown on opposition figures.

Supporters have since taken to social media, highlighting what they describe as the human toll of prolonged detention without bail.

Official Silence, Legal Process Continues

By the time of publication, there had been no immediate response from the Uganda Police, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, or government spokespersons regarding the latest developments or the opposition’s claims.

Authorities have previously defended the “unlawful drilling” charges as part of efforts to maintain public order and national security. The matter remains before court.

A Family Loss Beyond Politics

Beyond the legal and political contestation, Edith Katende’s death has drawn widespread condolences from across the political divide, with many describing her as a resilient and supportive partner through difficult times.

Her passing adds a deeply human dimension to an already contentious case—raising fresh questions about justice, compassion, and the balance between due process and personal circumstances.

Funeral arrangements had not yet been publicly announced by the time of filing.