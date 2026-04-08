NRM leaders called upon to display unity, discipline as retreat opens in Kyankwanzi

KYANKWANZI — Leaders of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) have been urged to uphold unity, discipline, and active participation as a retreat for newly elected Members of Parliament officially got underway at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) in Kyankwanzi.

Addressing participants yesterday evening, NRM Secretary General Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong welcomed the legislators to the week-long induction, describing it as part of the party’s long-standing tradition of orienting new MPs on national and parliamentary responsibilities.

Todwong called on the leaders to use the retreat as a moment of reflection on their constituencies, the country’s future, and the party’s direction, urging them to minimize distractions and fully engage in the discussions.

“We are here at a time when many issues affecting our country require thoughtful deliberation,” he said, adding that the serene environment at NALI should allow members to reflect deeply and contribute meaningfully to national discourse.

He also congratulated the MPs on their election to the 12th Parliament, acknowledging the challenges of the electoral process and assuring those with pending election petitions of the party’s continued support.

The Secretary General further extended an invitation to Independent MPs to work closely with the NRM, revealing that arrangements are in place to integrate willing legislators into the party’s activities through a memorandum of cooperation.

On her part, Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja-Nsereko outlined the structure, objectives, and expectations of the retreat, emphasizing the need for ideological alignment and collective focus among party leaders.

She said the retreat, running from April 7 to April 15, is held under the theme of aligning NRM leaders to protect the country’s gains and accelerate Uganda’s transition to higher middle-income status.

Namayanja noted that the program will feature presentations from the Party National Chairman, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, senior party leaders, cabinet ministers, technocrats, academia, and private sector players to provide a broad perspective on national issues.

“The purpose of this retreat is to orient members of the 12th Parliament on the tasks ahead, strengthen cohesion within the caucus, and build consensus on priority actions for this term,” she said.

She highlighted key thematic areas to be discussed, including ideological orientation, parliamentary effectiveness, political economy, human capital development, wealth and job creation, and national security.

Namayanja stressed that the expected outcomes include stronger ideological clarity, improved legislative performance, enhanced unity within the NRM parliamentary caucus, and a shared roadmap for socio-economic transformation.

Both leaders underscored the importance of discipline, unity, and full participation throughout the retreat, with Namayanja urging MPs to actively engage in discussions and contribute to shaping the country’s development agenda.

The retreat, which brings together newly elected MPs, members of the Central Executive Committee, and senior party officials, is expected to be officially opened tomorrow by President Museveni.