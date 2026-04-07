Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete pays courtesy visit to President Museveni 

The former President of the United Republic of Tanzania and African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, H.E. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, today paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, at State Lodge Nakasero.

The visit was aimed at seeking consultation and wise counsel from President Museveni regarding the situation in South Sudan and ongoing regional efforts to support peace and stability in the country.