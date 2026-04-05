Bishop Jjumba Praises Mpuuga, Warns Against “Usurping People’s Will” Through Courts

Masaka — The Bishop of Masaka Catholic Diocese, Severus Jjumba, has praised Nyendo-Mukungwe MP Mathias Mpuuga for what he described as rare political maturity, while cautioning leaders against using courts to overturn the will of voters.

Speaking during Easter Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Cathedral in Kitovu, Bishop Jjumba said Mpuuga “conducted himself maturely” after losing the Nyendo-Mukungwe parliamentary race to a former Makerere University bursar.

“He has not run to court to frustrate his rivals. Those who lose should wait for another round of elections,” the bishop told the congregation.

Without naming specific individuals, the bishop criticized a growing trend among politicians to “usurp the will of the people via court cases,” warning that leadership cannot be imposed through legal manoeuvres after voters have already spoken.

Courts Flooded with Election Petitions

Jjumba’s remarks come against the backdrop of a rising wave of election-related litigation in Uganda’s courts.

Following the 2016 general elections, the High Court is about to process over 100 parliamentary election petition. Fresh pre-election cases are already emerging ahead of the 2026 polls, pointing to an increasingly litigation-heavy political environment.

The bishop warned that over-reliance on courts risks undermining democratic legitimacy and public trust in electoral processes.

Mpuuga’s Political Weight and NUP Fallout

Mpuuga is no fringe player in Uganda’s opposition politics. He served as Leader of the Opposition (LOP) from 2021 to 2023, where he was credited for bringing structure, discipline, and policy direction to the opposition bench during a politically tense period.

However, his relationship with the National Unity Platform (NUP) later collapsed in dramatic fashion.

The fallout stemmed from a controversial Parliamentary Commission service award, which triggered sharp criticism from NUP leaders led by party president Robert Kyagulanyi. The party accused Mpuuga of betraying its anti-corruption stance and demanded that he apologise and refund the money.

Mpuuga rejected the demands, maintaining the payment was lawful and properly approved. The standoff escalated:

He was stripped of his role as Parliamentary Commissioner

A sustained pressure campaign was mounted against him

He accused sections of NUP leadership of mob justice and intolerance

The fallout ultimately led to his exit from NUP and the formation of the Democratic Front, marking one of the most significant internal splits within Uganda’s opposition in recent years.

Faith, Politics and 2026

Despite the political bruises, Mpuuga has remained influential in the Greater Masaka region, retaining grassroots support and staying active in national politics.

He attended the Easter Mass and later shared a clip of the bishop’s remarks on his X account, saying he was “humbled” by the recognition.

Bishop Jjumba, known for using the pulpit to address governance and electoral integrity, has previously warned against vote-buying and urged voters to reject short-term inducements.

His latest message reinforces a broader argument—that legitimacy must come from the ballot, not the courtroom.

With the 2026 general elections drawing closer, his remarks are likely to reignite debate on whether election petitions are a tool for justice—or an emerging political weapon.