Inside MP Enos Asiimwe’s Hotel attack: What exactly happened

The tensions are high in Lyantonde! The community, security, and all agencies within the District are on high alert, “with a major role of preventing a March 15th-like incident from reoccurring.” A member of Parliament representing the people of Kabula county, Hon. Enos Asiimwe, was attacked on the fateful night of March 15th, 2026, at Courtyard, an upscale residence within Lyantonde, with an intent to end his life. Seven people, including hotel staff, the gunman, and other suspects, were apprehended and remain under detention in Lyantonde District as interrogations continue.

A number of highly placed sources within the security fabric linked the attack to lapses at the Hotel, high political tensions, and individual conflicts, among other things. Sources say there have also been a number of changes in statements made by the arrested suspects, including Kevin Obulejo Madrua, the receptionist at the Hotel. According to security sources, the receptionist confessed to having been part of the wider attack with an intent to rob the MP, who has long been a client at the Hotel.

Obulejo, who has worked at the hotel for more than a year, has been close to hotel owner Justus Kyabahwa and has also been the first point of interaction while serving clients, including Hon. Enos Asiimwe. While the claim remains the official statement, there are many unanswered questions about why someone who holds custody of all spare keys to rooms at the Hotel would choose to use machetes and guns to steal from a person whose entry and exit to the hotel room were solely in his hands, with master keys to his room “and could steal with ease each time the occupant of the room remained away,” one of the security officers in Lyantonde told this website.

It has also been established that while the Hotel has cameras within, the control of such cameras solely remains in the hands of the Hotel owner, Justus Kyabahwa. The camera inside the hotel had earlier short-circuited, rendering them dysfunctional, save for those outside the hotel that helped security ascertain the time the suspected assailant entered the area.

“That actually makes the hotel owner a candidate for interrogation. Of all days, why would cameras be dysfunctional on the same day the attack was planned?” a security source told this website.

_How the attack happened_

Well, as several accounts suggest different tales, it has been established that the attacker, who held a rifle, staged close to Hon. Enos Asiimwe’s room on the first floor of the guest rooms at the hotel. “Actually, in one of the accounts, the attacker is said to have heard Enos (Hon. Enos) open his door and also opened his, moved to attack. Luckily, the MP realized immediately, closed his door, and when the attacker used the gun he held to force entry, Hon. Enos jumped off the 1st floor instantly, leaving him with a compound fracture,” one of the Hotel staff told this website.

Hon. Enos Asiimwe was later taken to Hospital in Kampala and later flown to Nairobi, Kenya, for further advanced treatment. Sources from the police investigations team in Lyantonde suggest the attacker allegedly claims he was only hired to finish the job (kill Hon. Enos), leaving questions like: Who hired him? Why did they hire him? When did they plan? Where are they?

While our highly placed sources within the police refuse to answer the questions, it has been established that the attacker recently worked under Magnum Security Services at Col. Fred Rukundo’s farm, just annexed to the farm of hotel owner Justus Kyabahwa. It is also alleged that they two have not lost contact ever since.

“It however doesn’t necessarily mean the attack was planned by them,” the source told this website.

Hon. Asiimwe has served Lyantonde for the past five years as Member of Parliament representing the people of Kabula County. He is not known in any shoddy dealings save for a few real estate investments and agriculture, away from his legislatorial duties.

It has also been established that each time the MP books for the Hotel, he either uses VISA Cards or Mobile Money. “There is no way Hotel workers would know he had money with him or not,” a hotel source said.

He, however, has faced a number of outbursts from political opponents from within and out of his camp. In a District with one County MP, Woman MP, and a District chairperson, his support directly affects or effects proposition or opposition to a number of political contestants.

While the withdrawal of Achilles Kawooya from the Kabula County MP race in 2026 left ground fertile for Hon. Asiimwe to win the recent MP race, new entrants joined the race with support from those opposing Asiimwe’s retention of the seat.

“I believe those opposed to Enos Asiimwe’s candidature are deeply grounded and can have a direct impact on the elimination of a candidate. We have witnessed such things happening to opponents and cannot rule that out. We only pray the MP can return and offer guidance on what exactly happened. The Political terrain now seems very risky for the people of Lyantonde,” one of the Political leaders who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter told this website.

In his maiden communication upon reaching Hospital, Hon. Enos Asiimwe said, the attack will not stop his drive for a better Lyantonde. “I am grateful to be alive, and I trust the police will bring the culprits to justice.”

The Resident District Commissioner for Lyantonde, David Nkojjo, in his Easter Communication to the people of Lyantonde, said security is on high alert within the area to prevent any such incident from happening again.