President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today commended Ugandan scientist Dr. Mathias Magoola for securing a United States patent for cancer treatment, describing the achievement as a major milestone for Uganda’s scientific advancement.

The President made the remarks after meeting Dr. Magoola, the Founder and Managing Director of Dei BioPharma Ltd, at State House, Entebbe, where the scientist briefed him on the successful patent and his company’s ongoing efforts to manufacture life-saving drugs and vaccines.

“Dr. Magoola has developed medical solutions that not only target cancer but also offer treatment for HIV, and sickle cell disease,” President Museveni said.

On his part, Dr. Magoola informed President Museveni that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) officially granted and published his patent on February 6, 2025.

He mentioned that the patent covers a novel cancer treatment developed over several years, using guided RNA attached to the Cas9 protein to target and destroy mutated genes responsible for cancer.

“This invention presents the first treatment of cancer using a guided RNA-Cas9 complex that disrupts mutated genes and prevents them from repairing, thereby killing the cancerous cells,” Dr. Magoola explained.

He added that unlike existing FDA-approved gene-editing therapies, his innovation is specifically tailored to treat all types and stages of cancer, without harming healthy cells.

He cited that this precision eliminates the severe side effects commonly associated with chemotherapy, antibody therapy, and radiation.

Dr. Magoola revealed that all manufacturing details for the product are complete, and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested an approval plan, which he will submit in the near future. Clinical trials are expected to begin before the end of the year.

“All details of the manufacturing of this product have been completed and are ready to go for testing,” he told the President.

Dr. Magoola emphasized that the innovation has both medical and humanitarian significance. With a projected global cancer burden of 35 million cases annually by 2030, his treatment designed to be simple and affordable offers hope to millions, especially in developing countries.

The invention, he noted, represents a potential $300bn market and will be produced at the upcoming multi-billion-dollar vaccine and drug manufacturing facility in Matugga, near Kampala.

“This invention is not just a scientific breakthrough, it is a humanitarian contribution aimed at eradicating cancer globally,” Dr. Magoola said.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Monica Musenero, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General, Mr. Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury -Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Mr. Nelson Tugume , the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Inspire Africa Group, among others.