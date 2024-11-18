The event drew various stakeholders, including civil society organizations, corporate entities, associations of track, bus, and taxi drivers and the general public, all rallying to address the growing concern over road traffic fatalities in Uganda.

In his address, Gen Katumba Wamala highlighted the devastating impact of road accidents on families and communities. “Road accidents are not just numbers on a report; each statistic represents a life tragically cut short and families left grieving. We have all heard the harrowing story of a once vibrant lady whose life was altered forever by a reckless driver. Her experience reflects the ripple effect of road crashes, affecting not just the victims but also their loved ones,” he noted.

The minister shared alarming statistics on road traffic fatalities, underscoring the urgency of the matter. “Last year, we recorded 4,635 deaths due to road crashes, and from November to June this year, we have already documented 3,241 fatalities,” he revealed. “These numbers are a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead as we strive to meet our commitment under the United Nations initiative to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030.”

Gen Katumba emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility requiring the involvement of all sectors of society. He appealed to corporate organizations, media houses, and religious leaders to intensify advocacy efforts, particularly as the festive season approaches. “We cannot rely solely on law enforcement officers to be at every corner. I call upon everyone—drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists to adhere to traffic laws and exercise caution. Corporate entities like Nile Breweries and NBS Television have already shown great support, but we need even more engagement from stakeholders during this high-risk period,” he urged.

The Minister also called for proactive measures to improve road safety, urging drivers to conduct thorough vehicle checks before embarking on long journeys to prevent accidents. He also emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to drunk driving, highlighting the danger it poses to all road users. Addressing the issue of driver fatigue, especially among long-distance bus operators, he recommended that transport companies implement relief driver systems to reduce the risk of accidents.

Additionally, he stressed the need for improved emergency responses, urging a shift towards empathy and support for accident victims instead of exploitation.

“We have been struck by a strange evil mindset people no longer have remorse. How can one steal from someone who has just had an accident instead of offering help?” he asked. He also advocated for the reintroduction of road safety education in schools and ongoing public awareness campaigns to promote safer road practices from an early age.

Director of Traffic and Road Safety, Nuwabiine Lawrance called on everyone to listen to the traffic police, pointing out that pedestrians are the second-highest group affected by road accidents after motorcycle riders. “Despite the government’s instruction to remove roadside markets to improve road safety, some individuals continue to ignore these measures, exacerbating the situation,” he said. He also pointed to the impact of road accidents on the economy, citing the decline in labour productivity due to disabilities caused by traffic crashes.

He highlighted that the Traffic Police have gathered enough data on road conditions and accidents but are often ignored by both the public and urban authorities.

Vicar General of the Kampala Archdiocese Msgr. Charles Kasibante who graced the memorial prayers urged all road users especially motorists to always keep the road safe because it’s their sole duty.

“Whenever we travel, it is our responsibility to keep the roads safe,” said the speaker, addressing those in the transport business. He emphasized that the ability to control and guide a vehicle, whether a car, bus, or truck, comes with great power and responsibility. “You cannot imagine the strength that a vehicle holds, but you are the one controlling it, guiding it, and ensuring others benefit from it.”

He also called on the audience to pray for safety, both for themselves and others. “Whenever you get behind the steering wheel or ride a motorcycle, ask God to help you keep safe, so you can safely reach your destination and protect others on the road.” He emphasized that vehicles are essential parts of life, but they must be used responsibly and safely for the benefit of all.

Drivers also urge their employers to pay them on time, enabling them to drive with a focused mind, free from concerns about the well-being of their families.

Meanwhile, the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims takes place on the third Sunday in November every year as the appropriate acknowledgement of victims of road traffic crashes and their families and the theme of this year was Rember, Support, Act.

This day was started by the British road crash victim charity, RoadPeace, in 1993 and was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005.