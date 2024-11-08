Our Candidate Is Called AJUNA TREASURED and Is 22years old Born from Ntungamo district and is a Son to Mr Mujuni Herbert and Miss Nahabwe Debrah.

He Completed his O level from Kajjansi Progressive Secondary School And His A level from Old Kampala SS and He is Currently at MUBS Persuing Bachelor of Business Statistics.

Though Some People Are Saying That He is Not a Muganda, AJUNA TREASURED has been a resident of Kansanga Kiggundu Zone since 2010 And is Aware of the System in Kampala and the Challenges Faced by the Youths especially in Central Region.

✓Manifesto Of The Candidate

AJUNA TREASURED Is Determined to Address the Issue Of Unemployment among the Youths through Vocational Skills training that produce Job Makers than Job Seekers.

He Believes that The Government should construct more vocational training institutes Instead of Giving funds to individuals thru projects like Emyooga Since these Funds become very insufficient when divided to each individual.

AJUNA TREASURED Is Also Determined To Advocate For the Construction of More Mental Health Centers in Uganda Coz Most Youths are Victims Of Drug Abuse And Some Are Mentally Depressed Due to Financial Issues and yet Uganda has only One Major Mental health Hospital which is Butaabika.

AJUNA TREASURED is Also Determined To Fight the Uganda’s Weak Education System that Doesn’t Specialize On One’s Interest Of Study And this has Even lead to School Drop outs since some students are discouraged due to poor performance in areas of study they’re not interested in.

AJUNA TREASURED Is Determined to Ensure Education For All through Advocating for Low fees Structure In These Private Schools that tend to Charge High School fees which discourage some Parents to Take Their Children to School

✓Poster Of The Candidate