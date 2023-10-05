Katakwi: Vice President of Uganda launches the 2023 – 2024 Huawei ICT Competitions in Uganda and also awarded the outstanding Ugandans that took 2nd position globally at the Huawei ICT Competitions 2022-2023.

With a series of talent development campaigns, including the ICT competition, Huawei hopes to skill up more than 700,000 ICT professionals by end 2023. The aim is to bridge the ICT talent gap, increase academia-industry communication, and advance the digital transformation of industries.

In the 2022-2023 Huawei ICT Competitions, Uganda emerged 2nd position globally which rose the Ugandan flag up high. This group of young intelligent Ugandans have been awarded for their outstanding efforts to excel and put the name of Uganda among the top performing countries in ICT.

In the Vice President’s speech, she congratulated the outstanding students for positioning Uganda’s name high in the ICT competitions. She added on to encourage more Ugandans to take part in such competitions because through such competitions, some outstanding students are now being employed by Huawei and others in other good entities. H.E Jessica said that through use of ICTs, Ugandans can also use that chance to open up opportunities for themselves and others too.

The Vice President of Uganda concluded by thanking Huawei Uganda for all their support and the opportunities they have created for the young Ugandans to explore their potential on a global level in ICTs. She congratulated the outstanding Ugandan and also flagged off the 2023-2024 ICT competitions wishing all the participants for this cohort the best of luck.

Mr. Gao Jian, the Deputy Managing Director Huawei Uganda in his speech explained that “Huawei ICT Competition is an international competition and exchange platform aimed to providing students with a platform to compete healthily and exchange ideas, thus enhancing their ICT knowledge and practical skills as well as increasing their ability to innovate by using new technologies and platforms.”

Mr. Gao concluded by expressing his gratitude to the Government of Uganda, all partners and the people of Uganda for all their support towards the drive of narrowing the digital divide in Uganda.

“Let us all join hands to have a fully connected and intelligent world through use of the latest emerging technologies. We trust that once we have a better you, we will all have a better Uganda.” statement that closed Mr. Gao’s remarks at the event.