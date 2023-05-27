Mr. Sateesh Yamsani, the Head of Sales at Uganda Baati Ltd is on the spot for allegedly mistreating employees of the company.

Founded in 1964 – Uganda Baati was the first company in the East African region to set up an ultra-modern Continuous Galvanizing line;with branches and showrooms spread across Uganda.

Uganda Baati’s legacy of being the country’s leading manufacturer and supplier of roofing sheets may run into the dogs if the misconduct of Mr. Sateesh is not put into check.

The disgruntled employees accuse the company’s head of Sales of violating their rights as workers through racism, disrespect, creating a job insecurity environment and unending dismissal threats.

One of the employees who preferred anonymity for job security purposes, told this news website that Mr. Sateesh has poor management skills and governs his juniors by threats.

“Everytime he tells us that we shall fire you. He has made the situation here unbearable. Recently, one of the managers tendered in his resignation because this man was threatening him a lot,” the discontented employee narrated to us.

“He has created that job insecurity feeling in the company and everyone thinks he is his next victim,” he added.

The employees also accused Mr. Sateesh of being behind the company’s limping sales.

They say the Head of Sales has made it a tendency to sell the company products based on his personal decisions.

“He gives out the products to his fellow Indians at give away prices but when it comes to Ugandans, he inflates the prices. We are seriously losing out on good clients,” another employee complained.

“We have lost morale to market the company products due to his behaviors. He doesn’t respect any employee, he shouts at us in front of customers,” he added.

However, when contacted, Mr. Sateesh dismissed the allegations against him, saying that “it’s just blackmail”.

“We treat all our precious customers the same way and there’s nothing like me mistreating the workers,” he said.

“You can carry out your own investigations to prove.”